COALPORT — A Glendale High School graduate is giving back to the school district’s community through her volunteer work as a member of the Glendale Education Foundation.
Coalport resident Jessica Radcliffe has been member of the organization since October of last year. GEF Executive Director Richard Snyder said he nominated her for the position because “I knew as a parent and the owner of her own profitable business, Jessica was aware of the benefits of the foundation and its mission to encourage and reward students by providing them with unique academic experiences. She also clearly knows how to manage tasks and motivate people.”
Radcliffe said after she graduated from Glendale in 2002, she moved to the Philadelphia area where she was employed as the manager of a series of large chain restaurants. She returned to Coalport when her young daughter, Kallie, was ready to start school because she wanted Kallie to be educated at her alma mater.
Radcliffe owns a management company and operates Station 101 Pub & Kitchen, in DuBois. She said it’s sometimes difficult to balance her job, family life and her work as a volunteer for GEF. “My life does get really hectic, but I like to stay involved in a ton of activities. Kallie plays many sports, and I also coach elementary cheerleading,” she explained.
Radcliffe said she is involved in a number of DuBois area activities because of her business, but wanted a chance to upgrade the school district that helped to shape her life goals. “The Education Foundation seemed like a perfect fit for me to get more involved in the Coalport area. The Glendale Education Foundation has been a huge interest for me since moving back to the community. It is extremely active in the community and provides many things for Glendale School District students from field trips, incentives and scholarships, the foundation strives to help students in any way possible to achieve their goals. Every student at Glendale benefits from the work that the Glendale Education Foundation does.”
Snyder said he and fellow foundation members appreciate the new perspective Radcliffe has brought to the nine-member group that was founded in 2003 for the mission of generating and managing resources to enhance learning opportunities for students and staff of the Glendale School District.
The foundation’s board is divided into three subcommittees, Snyder said. A policy committee writes and revises the foundation’s policies. The fundraising committee plans and carries out activities to garner funds to support the foundation’s mission to enhance Glendale student’s educational experiences. Its grant/scholarship committee evaluates applications from Glendale instructors for Challenge Grants and selects the students who will receive GEF’s scholarships, using specific criteria, he said.
Snyder said of Radcliffe, “She has been a breath of fresh air from the start. For example when she was asked to spearhead the foundation’s new winefest fundraiser, Jessica arrived with a four-page agenda full of suggestions and a definite plan of action. I look forward to seeing what she will do for the foundation in the future as she’s off to a great beginning.”
Radcliffe said she was pleased to be asked to be involved with the foundation’s inaugural Winter Winefest Warmup, which was held Saturday. “This will be the first fundraiser of this kind, and we are hoping for a huge turnout with lots of community involvement. With my experience in restaurants, a winefest was exactly what I confident leading. I have had a huge part in planning and executing the fundraiser.”
Radcliffe said she is also looking forward to the foundation’s annual golf tournament in June. “The foundation urge the community to participate in our events. Not only does 100 percent of the contribution go to the students, it also shows every student and member of the staff at Glendale that the community stands behind them and supports the district.”
“With an annual expenditure of nearly $17,000 for a myriad of allocation programs rewarding academic achievement, including the Viking Achievement Program for students in grades 7-9, the Academic Letter Program for high school scholars, assistance with funding Challenge Grants for Teachers for innovative classroom projects in grades kindergarten through 12, sponsoring student scholarships for graduating seniors, co-sponsoring free bicycles to reward sixth grade students with perfect attendance, annually sponsoring the PA One Book Program to improve early childhood literacy, or contributing dollars to student-based projects such as School-wide Positive Behavior and the Glendale Backpack Program, the non-profit corporation is continuing to locate new fundraising sources to help it meet the yearly budget,” Snyder said.
