BROOKVILLE — The tornado that touched down near Brockway in August makes National Preparedness Month, which is this month, seem more important than ever before.

Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents recently sat down with the Tri-County Sunday to talk about Brockway’s tornado, sirens, storm damage and more.

Conditions have to be right to meet any kind of alert for tornado. The weather sirens that are set up or intended for tornado indicate that the potential for tornado is imminent or coming.

“We have direct links with the National Weather Service where they’ll send us information if there is a tornado warning for the area or something is showing on radar that indicates rotation. If it’s imminent that we know it’s going to hit like right now, we can activate those sirens right away however we ask that it be done on the local level to start with,” Zents said.

Weather sirens

“For example what occurred up in Brockway with the tornado warning, they activated the siren themselves. Now if it was in the middle of the night or they couldn’t get to the station or get to a radio to activate it, we have that potential to activate it as well.”

If the sirens cannot be set off locally for whatever reason, then the local agency responsible for the sirens will contact the county Emergency Services Center and the staff there will set them off. Usually at the local level it is the emergency management coordinator or the local fire department that handles setting off a weather siren when needed.

In Brockway, the Snyder Township sirens are under the Snyder Township Emergency Management coordinator, Zents said. “So he would actually activate it on that level, however we could still activate if needed to from this location (Emergency Service Center in Brookville).” In Brookville, it is the Brockville Volunteer Fire Co. “They have it programed into their portable radios as well as we have it programed into the console here.” In Punxsutawney it would be from the center or through the local EMS coordinator.

Some of the communities in Jefferson County have a weather siren but it is activated on the local level. “We don’t have access to it. These are the ones that the technology allows us to activate them.”

“We kind of activate the same way as we do for a fire call. We activate the tones and it trips the relays and sounds the sirens at the stations,” Zents explained.

“Eventually the ones that do have them (weather sirens), we’d eventually like to be able to back them up and have that but that all comes down to how a community wants to approach that type of thing.”

Boots on the ground

Zents says there is a reason for the local coordinator or fire department to be the one to sound the weather siren first if at all possible and that simply comes down to the fact that they are there and have eyes on the situation.

“We’re not seeing conditions that are occurring at those locations. If we get that tornado warning, we’re going to let all the proper agencies know what the warning is from police, fire, EMS, EMA. They may have nothing going on in their area or it may be hitting them right away. So that’s why we say whatever you’re seeing you take that approach because you’re the ones ultimately seeing what’s going on in your communities.”

Knowing what’s coming

Zents says that the staff at the Service Center monitors the weather coming across. “We have a system called The Knowledge Center. It’s a portal that the Emergency Management Centers utilize for their resource tracking and incident management. When there’s storms coming across, we normally see it coming from the other counties so we can see what it’s bringing and can base our response” accordingly.

“We can kind of gauge what kind of impact it’s going to have here on the county. So if we need to increase our staff here we do,” Zents said in talking to the Tri-County Sunday about preparing for inclement weather.

In Brockway, “when the tornado hit and flooding was occurring,” the center did partial activation of emergency operation center “where we brought volunteers in to help with processing some of those calls, doing the damage assessment, being ready in case it got worst. It had the potential to get a lot worst than it did. We were lucky.”

Emergency operations

“Our emergency operation center is always active. From the 911 center, that’s where it starts at. When we do a partial activation, we’re going to the next level where we’re bringing in additional volunteers and staff in to help. Then if it gets to the point it’s so severe, then we’ll do a full activation. We’ll bring everybody in and that includes our elected officials, our representatives from different groups like the Red Cross for sheltering, security, and representatives from state agencies that will help with the coordination and response from them.”

Is it a tornado?

“Lot of times when you get a down draft it will appear like it’s a tornado but if it’s moving straight and there’s no rotation, then it’s nothing. It’s just a cloud formation coming through.

“People think tornado is the worst case scenario,” Zents says, “however the wind sheer, down bursts and micro busts sometimes are more devastating as far as damage than a tornado is. A tornado will go in a direction and take a certain swath where a down burst or a micro bust straight line winds can cover a bigger area and just slam against the ground cause a lot more damage.”

He did add that obviously the higher tornados – EF0, EF1, EF2 – then there would be more devastating damage at that point.

With any of these type of conditions, people need to take heed of warnings. The severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings need to be taken seriously, Zents noted.

NWS Radar

He said Jefferson County is at the very end of the NWS radar image coverage area. The radar sees clusters that can appear to have rotation in it. Because of it’s location in Moon Township near Pittsburgh, they coming off a slight elevation so they can depict those fronts moving in. By the time they get up to this area, they’re at such a high elevation where it’s a lot harder to pinpoint some of those storms ahead of time. To help, the center uses two programs to provide more information.

Rain gauge watchers that will let the center know if there is a lot of rain coming down in various areas so they can watch for potential flooding so flooding warnings can be issued. They also have a a program called Sky Warn, where individuals see the weather, understand the weather and cloud formations, can give some guidance ahead of time to broadcast or get warnings made.

It’s a partnership between the community, the Emergency Service Center in Brookville and the NWS to try to keep everybody safe.

Damage data helps with alerts

So how do they differentiate between tornado damage or damage from a micro burst?

If it is a macro burst all the trees will be laid in one direction. If it’s a tornado, Zents says, they will see a rotation path with debris here and there.

They look at everything closely. If a tree is snapped off they don’t just look at the tree as a whole but look to see if the tree is also twisted which would confirm the presence of rotating winds. While it doesn’t mean that it was a tornado just how the winds brought the tree down. Then the crews look at everything around it to determine if it was a tornado or straight line winds.

“When we first looked at the incident up in Brockway, up on Fermantown Road it appeared it was straight line winds until we got further down; we got down on Coder Road where a lot of the damage was done and we could tell then there was potential for rotation in that storm. By the collection of our damage (data) from our damage assessment teams we were able to forward that to the National Weather Service and preliminarily they determined it was an EF1 tornado and then they sent their ground team out to determine path, distance, so forth.”

Zents says the statistical data is collected because it helps in the reporting end. The NWS will look at what showed on the radar and will able to determine some of the warnings and watchers a little quicker.

Being prepared

“People have to prepare for these severe storms. Our emergency services, our first responders cannot do everything. We depend on our communities to help us in the response and the recovery. We will do what we can do to help these people out. We’ll get them the resources they need as quickly as we can but sometimes that takes time too being in a rural area we’re all competing for the same resources.

“We have a core group of volunteers and county employees that serve on the emergency operation staff that are really dedicated to help in that recovery process and they come from all walks of life. They have different backgrounds. Some used to be in fire service or ems that still can provide some guidance and help there; we have people who work for school districts that help in the event they need to take over a school to set up a shelter, etc.,” Zents said.

“Being at the far end of the radar range, we have to use every available bit of information we get to warn people; that’s what we do best.”