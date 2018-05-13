PUNXSUTAWNEY — When people walk in the door of Punxsutawney Phil’s restaurant, they not only are greeted by the smell of brewing coffee and eggs and bacon, but by the smiling faces of employees who call you by your first name.

The walls are covered in historical Punxsutawney Phil photos and groundhog memorabilia, as well as by paintings and quotes, such as “May all who enter as guests leave as friends.”

Punxy Phil’s – a family-run business that opened in 1976 – has grown in popularity ever since, adding more and more regulars to its collection of everyday faces.

Lynda Brown, who has been a server at Phil’s for about 32 years, said she is one of the longest tenured employees there, along with another woman who has reached around 35 years.

The traditional nature of the town of Punxsutawney and all it offers the region, such as the famous Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob or the summer Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival, tends to bring many travelers and tourists into Phil’s, Brown said. She has even met people from other countries and has seen a marriage proposal at the restaurant.

Many visitors who travel into town consider Punxy Phil’s on Indiana Street a spot to check off their “places to eat” bucket list.

“Any day of the year, you get people who have never been here,” Brown said.

Brown said it is the customers she sees every day, along with great management, that keep employees working there for so long.

Jennifer Garner, who has worked at Phil’s for about 10 years, said her husband has worked in the kitchen for almost 20.

“We’re treated more like family than employees,” she said. “You meet the people who come in here every day, and they become your family, too.”

One of those regulars, Marchand resident Karen Anthony, has came to Punxy Phil’s for breakfast every day for about seven years with her boyfriend, John, and service dog, Zeke.

John suffers from stage four brain cancer and endures chemotherapy every two weeks, Anthony said. When she started bringing him into Phil’s, he could barely walk, but they fell so much in love with the restaurant that they came back each morning. It soon became their favorite part of the day.

“Everybody in here is so friendly, and it’s just a nice place to come,” she said. “You don’t have the atmosphere at other places that you do here.”

John was given three months to live about seven years ago, and although she has to remind him every day of who she is, Anthony is grateful they have had so much extra time together.

Each morning, John looks forward to breakfast at Phil’s, Anthony said. Even their fluffly little white service dog, Zeke, snuggles into a booth with them and receives pats on the head from many who walk by.

“You can go anywhere and get food, but you can’t get the people,” Anthony said. “People come back for the people.”

Phil’s being a family-run place of business also adds to the homey atmosphere you feel when you’re there, Brown said. When new people walk in, they don’t feel like strangers for long.

“Everyone knows everyone here, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without our regulars,” she said.

Punxsutawney Phil’s offers full breakfast, lunch and dinner options. For more information, call 814-938-1221.