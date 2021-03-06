FRENCHVILLE — If you grew up a race fan, you know all about the history of Bristol Motor Speedway, located in Bristol, Tenn. NASCAR legends have taken to the 0.533 high-banked oval over the last 60 years — from Richard Petty to Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon to Jimmie Johnson.
But for the first time since 1970, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on dirt, as tons of dirt have been brought into Bristol and it’s been transformed from a high speed concrete oval to a dirt one.
This is where 18-year-old Austin Fedder, of Frenchville, comes in. Prior to the Cup Series having its historic event on March 28, the Bristol Dirt Nationals are taking place there from March 15-20. Fedder will get to run his 4-cylinder, front wheel drive race car with the hopes of making the feature race for his division.
The Clearfield Area High School graduate said he has been a race fan his whole life, as his father (Todd), uncle (Shawn Fedder) and grandfather (Walt Fedder) all raced.
“It was just kind of a way of life growing up and I wanted to be just like them,” Fedder said.
When he was 6 years old, Fedder got into racing go-karts for a couple of years and then took a break to play baseball. But he then came back to his first love at the age of 13. It was at that age that he informed his dad that he wanted to drive again — with the plan to build the car over the summer and winter and start back at it at age 14.
“Well we ended up getting the car done in the middle of the summer and didn’t want to wait all winter,” Fedder said.
They found there was a kids division at Bradford Speedway in Bradford that hosted racers ages 12-16, so Fedder made his debut with his 4-cylinder hot rod in late August of that year.
“Ended up fourth in the heat race and fourth in the feature,” Fedder said. “From then on, there was just no getting me out of the car — I was just hooked.”
As he begins his fifth full season, Fedder said he races regularly on Friday nights at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Brookville and Saturday nights at Hidden Valley Speedway in Clearfield. He also does special events at other tracks throughout the state, including Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville and Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal.
So how did Fedder go from racing locally to a place like Bristol Motor Speedway? Fedder said there had been rumors of Bristol bringing in dirt for a few events, as they previously did in 2000 and 2001, but he and his dad didn’t really believe it.
“Me and dad always joked and he said, ‘Well if they do, we’re taking a car down,’” Fedder said. “He thought it was just a joke and I didn’t take it as one. And as soon as I saw they were running our class, I was looking every 10, 15 minutes of every day for our entry to open up.”
The persistence paid off and Fedder was able to sign up and get a confirmation letter that he’d be competing.
“I couldn’t sit down the rest of the night — I was so excited,” Fedder said.
He’ll go down with a new car that they’ve been building since they were accepted, with help from his family and local sponsorships from Frenchville, Clearfield, Brookville, Clarion and Corsica.
Fedder said they will try and make it down prior to practice the day before and is guaranteed to be in at least two heat races. If he advances, he could run a last chance qualifier or two and potentially could run in the featured race.
“There’s 200 cars registered and I’ve got to be top 24 to make it into the feature,” Fedder said.
Fedder said he wouldn’t have been able to do this without his family, friends and sponsors, stating if he makes the feature, it would feel like a win to him knowing the amount of cars running and the level of competition that will be there. Regardless of where he finishes, Fedder is excited to run at the historic track.
“I can’t wait, I’m excited for the speed,” Fedder said. “The opportunity to race where NASCAR legends have run, that’s just mind blowing to me.”