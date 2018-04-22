BROOKVILLE — They are the first to answer emergency calls and provide aid. They cannot see what the problem is and yet they provide immediate help. For the person in need of help, they are simply a calm voice assuring them help is on the way and, in some cases, providing instruction for aid until help arrives.

They are the 911 operators at the Jefferson County Emergency Center, near Brookville. Many of them have law enforcement or emergency services backgrounds and all of them love the work they do and have a desire to help people.

Technology changes job

There have been a lot of changes over the past 10 years from the types of emergency calls the center receives to the technology it uses. The 911 center needs to keep up with the changes to meet the demands of today’s society, Jefferson County EMA Director Tracy Zents said.

“The technology changes every year,” Jefferson County EMA Deputy Director 911 Operations and Technology Chris Clark said. He noted that the center can now receive 911 calls via text whereas 10 years ago it was figuring out wireless calls from cell phones.

The basics – find out what type of emergency, who the caller is and the call back number – are still there but that is where the basics stop, Zents said, as it’s all different from there. The 911 operators now give pre-arrival instructions to a caller to care for a patient until the arrival of EMS. This is part of the emergency medical dispatch program, Zents said, that is a change that began back in 1995.

“A lot of what we do here, we train for the basics. Because the technology is great; the technology can malfunction as it did a couple weeks ago and we still have that responsibility to process the calls and get help to people who need it,” Zents said. “So part of our backup is our basics from the beginning plan.”

How they obtain the information and the tools they use is what has changed. The global information system that ties into center’s CAD system is the norm today for 911 operators.

Operators utilize three different computer systems with five screens to process one 911 call and have it dispatched. They need to break the big picture down to small pieces so they don’t get overwhelmed. It’s a step by step process that is taught through a five to six month training. A background in computers is key to being a 911 operator in today’s world. While there is scenario training, one cannot train for every possible scenario, Zents noted.

“If somebody doesn’t have an exact address or location – if their cell phone service is good enough – 85 percent of the time we can pinpoint to a 95 percent certainty that their location is where it’s coming up on our screen. But you can only do it that way with the technology,” Clark said.

Zents noted that the days of people calling in and giving landmarks as a way of letting the 911 operator know where they are doesn’t hardly happen anymore. At one time, the map at the 911 center had various common landmarks noted on it to help pinpoint where a call was coming from. Implementation of 911 addressing and technology has made the process of pinpointing and verifying the location of an emergency call much quicker.

It’s a team effort, Zents says, adding that from the start they say they succeed or fail as a team. He noted that they have a goal that from the time a call is received to when it’s dispatched out the door is 60 seconds.

Cellular phones are a boon and a burden to 911 operators. There is not an address given as with a landline but rather coordinates pop up. “So people have to be aware of their physical address or their surroundings to help pinpoint where they’re act,” Clark said.

“Faster notification, more accurate notification,” Clark said, has been the result of cell phones. On the flip side of that, he noted, that a one vehicle accident on the interstate could generate 15-20 calls to the 911 center, all of which need to be answered and operators must determine if it is a different accident or the same one.

“You don’t know when you get that one all of a sudden there’s another one right after that and you’re thinking ‘Uh oh, here it comes.’ When all of sudden you get five or six lines lit up and you only have two or three people here to answer them, it can get hectic at times. Especially you get an accident on the interstate. Every car going by will think they’re the first car going by. Then you have to sort out is this the same accident and do they have any additional information you don’t already have. And in the meantime, get the units dispatched,” 911 operator Doug Johnson said.

While it’s a good thing, both Zents and Clark note that it does make it more cumbersom on the three or four operators working at any given time because they have to answer the calls, just in case it’s a different emergency.

An emotional toll

“They truly care about what they are doing. They want to make a difference for that person, every person,” Clark said.

“It’s not a job for everybody. You either love it or hate it and you have to be dedicated to it,” Zents said. “If they weren’t dedicated they wouldn’t be here.”

Kevin Snyder has been a 911 operator for almost 35 years. Snyder noted that they need to get the people calling calmed down, so they can get the information they need in the order in which they need it as many times people give them information off the top of their heads.

Johnson, who has been a 911 operator for six and a half years, noted that many just say, “send me an ambulance.” He said that the most frustrating thing is when people don’t know where they are or their address. “It’s hard to send them help if we don’t know where they are at.

“The outcomes aren’t always good,” Johnson said, “but we’ve done our very best.”

He noted that he will come to work the next day and wonder what happened to the people in an accident from the previous day. The operators seldom, if ever, hear what those outcomes are.

Snyder remembers answering a call years ago with a mother screaming because her son’s hand got caught in a meat grinder. He says he had to take a couple days off after the incident, to decompress. Nowadays they have mechanisms debriefings to help the operators “bridge over and realize them and you can’t change them. And no matter how much resources you throw at it, it isn’t going to come out right.

Why do it?

So what makes them do what they do each day.

“A lot of us enjoy this type of work,” Johnson said, who is the former Brockway police chief. Both he and Snyder have also volunteered with fire and ambulance departments.

“Most of the people have some type of field experience,” Snyder says, and while it’s not a necessity to work there it does help.

“It’s satisfying to know you’ve done something. Whatever you do, I think the good book says, you should be worthy of your hire. They took a chance on me, I was 17 years old when I started here,” Snyder says, “I still like doing it.”