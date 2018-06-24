BROOKVILLE — When dozens of youngsters gathered on Main Street Tuesday evening for the Laurel 500, very few realized that their car or truck had been handmade in Silver Springs, Florida.

The wooden cars and trucks came from the workshop of Tom Kilkenny, who lives in Silver Springs. A retired supply chain consultant, one day he realized that he “was going crazy, trying to find something to keep him busy and out of the house.”

His daughter, Sonya, said that “Dad had some scrap material, so he started to play around with it. I believe he came up with the truck first, then added the car.”

He made a few of the cars and trucks, “but once people saw them they kept asking for more,” she said.

A member of the Morning Star Masonic Lodge in Silver Springs, he contacted a brother from his lodge who owns a sign company. He thought he could use the company’s empty pallets for material to make more cars. When the owner of the sign company learned about the project, he donated the pallets.

The cars and trucks are hand made, and have only two brad nails and glue to connect the tops to the bottoms. Dowel rods make up the axles. Kilkenny said it takes about an hour to make one of the cars.

As the demand for the cars and trucks grew, Kilkenny contacted Yandies Building, a truss manufacturer in Ocala, asking if he could get their scrap wood. When he showed the manufacturer what he was doing, they began to save back the better pieces for him. One day the owner asked if the dowel rods were also donated. When Kilkenny told him they were not, the manufacturer said, “Well, from now on they will be.”

Recently another of his lodge brothers donated the branding iron that he uses to put the Masonic emblem on each vehicle.

To date he has made 18,500 cars and trucks, which have been shared around the world. Twice Kilkenny has brought boxes full of the cars and trucks to The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown where his brother-in-law, Bishop Rex Slaughter, is pastor. The church has given some of the cars and trucks to the Western PA CARES for Kids, to children visiting their table at the Laurel Festival, and to the Toys for Tots collections at Christmas. Cars and trucks are also part of the gift boxes the church packs at Christmas for the Operation Shoebox program, going in recent years to South America, Germany and South Africa.

This year more than 200 of those cars and trucks were donated for the Laurel 500 races.

Kilkenny has also donated cars and trucks to Shriners Hospital in Tampa, Florida, churches, Child ID events across Florida, missionary organizations, Give the Kids the World, a retreat in Florida for children around the world suffering from life-threatening diseases; Gators Touch a Truck for Kids, an event to collect food for needy children; and Flying Horse Farms, Paul Newman’s retreat for handicapped children, located in Mount Gilead, Ohio.

Kilkenny is happy to share the cars and trucks anywhere he sees a need. His only stipulation is that they can never be sold; they must be given away.