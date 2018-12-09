A later-in-life career move has proven to be successful for Scott Wise.

The former Curwensville resident is the director of “The Play,” a one-character play that features personal stories shared on stage by former Pittsburgh Steelers football halfback, Rocky Bleier.

“The Play” is being presented Dec. 17-18, at Altoona’s Mishler Theater to benefit Beating the Odds Foundation, an Altoona-based organization that helps students overcome adversity by giving them tools for a successful life. Bleier is a co-chairman of the foundation.

Scott Wise, graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 1980. His father Bill Wise, of Irvona, said Scott attended Penn State University, graduating with a degree in medical administration. After graduation, he moved to Texas to be the director of a nursing home.

He later changed jobs, transferring to a facility in Virginia, where he was eventually promoted as the director of four of the company’s homes.

Bill Wise said shortly after that time, his son called him and told him he was moving to Pittsburgh to fulfill his ambition of working in the theater. Bill Wise said he encouraged his son to give it a try. “I told Scott that a lot of people in music, arts and theater work until they are older before they have success. I told him he was in an elite group.”

Scott Wise said he has always been interested in theater even as a teenager. “My interest in theater began at Curwensville Area High School,” he said. He said he was active in theater productions there throughout his high school career. In 1979 he attended the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts for theater.

That early interest formed a solid foundation for his current work. “I have been working professionally in theater nearly 30 years, and have directed or choreographed more than 75 productions,” Scott Wise said.

Scott Wise said he was recommended as director for “The Play” by a Pittsburgh lighting designer he had worked with on a prior production. “That led to an interview with Rocky Bleier,” he said. After that interview, he was hired as its director.

“The Play” is different that other types of productions Scott Wise said he has supervised. “‘The Play’ is the first one-character play I have directed, I typically direct large cast musicals and plays.”

Wise was also involved in the preparations leading up to the release of “The Play.” “I was also the director for the development production of “The Play,” called a reading in theater. That meant I worked with Playwright Gene Collier and with Rocky Bleier to develop a final version of the script that would be produced in a theater.”

“The Play” is a unique experience for Wise. “This is the first script I have directed where the actor is playing himself. Normally in a production, everyone is working to interpret the words of the playwright, and doing a lot of research to understand the period, the genre, the playwright, history, and to get inside the characters and understand what makes them tick. In this case if anyone had questions about the script we could just ask Rocky Bleier about the stories, or ask Gene Collier about the text. It is a very exciting experience,” he explained.

Wise said he enjoys overseeing productions. “Directing is an intellectual and emotional challenge. It involves understanding the script, understanding the current political and social climate, interacting with the designers and technicians, and working with actors. The director’s challenge is to create a meaningful and coherent experience for the audience by interpreting the script and leading the efforts of all the artists involved in the production. As for inspiration, the starting point is always the text of the play, what the playwright has given you,” he said.