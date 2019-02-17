Option 1
Keystone Composite
The Keystone Composite Pathway will require students to meet a composite score across the algebra I, literature and biology exams.
Students will need to score proficient or higher on only one exam, and no less than basic on the remaining two.
The composite score is being formulated by PDE now in anticipation of a July 30 deadline included in the law.
A review of the score will be conducted every five years and reported to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Changes to the score will have to be passed by the legislature.
Option 2
The Alternative Assessment Pathway
The Alternative Assessment Pathway will require students to achieve minimum locally established grades in academic areas in which they did not achieve a proficient score on an associated Keystone Exam.
In the case of the biology exam, any “science and technology and environment and ecology course” can be used to satisfy the requirement, according to the text of Act 158.
Additionally, students will need to satisfy one of the following requirements:
- Achieve of an established score on an approved alternate assessment, including the SAT, PSAT, ACT, or ASVAB exams;
- Achieve Gold Level on the ACT WorkKeys Assessment;
- Achieve an established score on an Advanced Placement Program or International Baccalaureate Diploma Program exam corresponding with academic areas in which they did not achieve a proficient score on an associated Keystone Exam.
- Complete a concurrent enrollment course in an academic areas in which they did not achieve a proficient score on an associated Keystone Exam;
- Complete a pre-apprenticeship program;
- Be accepted in an accredited 4-year nonprofit institution of higher education and provide evidence of the ability to enroll in college-level coursework.
Option 3
The Evidence Based Pathway
The Evidence Based Pathway will require students to achieve minimum locally established grades in academic areas in which they did not achieve a proficient score on an associated Keystone Exam.
In the case of the biology exam, any “science and technology and environment and ecology course” can be used to satisfy the requirement, according to the text of Act 158.
In addition, students will be required to provide three pieces of evidence related to student goals and career plans.
Students will be required to attain one of the following:
- An established score on the ACT WorkKeys assessment, a SATt, an Advanced Placement Program Exam, or an International Baccalaureate Diploma Program Exam;
- Acceptance to an accredited nonprofit institution of higher education other than a 4-year institution and evidence of the ability to enroll in college-level coursework;
- An industry-recognized credential;
- Complete a concurrent enrollment or postsecondary course.
- Two additional pieces of evidence will also be required, including:
- One or more of the options listed above:
- Satisfactory completion of a service learning project;
- Attainment of a score of proficient or advanced on a Keystone Exam;
- A letter guaranteeing full-time employment;
- A certificate of successful completion of an internship or cooperative education program;
- Satisfactory compliance with the NCAA’s core courses for college-bound student athletes with a minimum grade point average of 2.0.
Option 4
The CTE Pathway
The CTE Pathway will require students to achieve minimum locally established grades in academic areas in which they did not achieve a proficient score on an associated Keystone Exam.
In the case of the biology exam, any “science and technology and environment and ecology course” can be used to satisfy the requirement, according to the text of Act 158.
Additionally, a CTE student must attain an industry-based competency certification related to their program of study, demonstrate a high likelihood of success on an approved industry-based competency assessment, or show readiness for continued meaningful engagement in their program of study.
A CTE student, or Career and Technical Education Concentrator, is defined by law as “a student who, by the end of a reporting year, will be reported as successfully completing at least 50 percent of the minimum technical instructional hours required under 22 Pa. Code Ch. 339, relating to vocational education.”
