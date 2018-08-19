COALPORT — Since 2014, members of the Glendale Area Garden Club have been doing their best to preserve the rich heritage of the area.

The group’s work began with transforming a plot of vacant property along Main Street, owned by the Glendale Medical Center, into a lush, vibrant garden chock-full of perennials and annuals visited by a host of butterflies and bees.

“This lot originally had a home on it, then the home was taken down,” club member Diane Andrews said, adding, “Some of the residents of town walked by the lot everyday and told others they thought it would make a pretty garden space.”

Those women planted a seed, so to speak, Andrews said. An invitation was extended to the community to form a group to create a garden and a public meeting scheduled. From that meeting, the garden club was founded. “There was a lot of community interest. People showed up for the meeting and off it went,” Andrews said.

The all-volunteer club was excited to get to work on the transformation of the vacant lot.

“The now club President Pam Kauffman drew up a five-year plan for the garden to get it to where it is now. It took the club about three years to complete,” Andrews said.

“We had to bring in a huge amount of soil,” Andrews said.

Many of the blooming perennial plants that make up the colorful plot have come from members’ gardens or have been passed along from residents. The club buys the annuals that are used to fill in the space but plans are to eventually have mostly perennial plants fill the space, “We are getting older. Perennials require less maintenance,” Andrews said.

The garden has space dedicated to veterans and firefighters, the community’s mining heritage and former businesses. The club recently aquired the sign from Coalport’s Five and Dime store and hopes to feature it in the garden in the near future. “We need to determine how to best preserve it before it can be displayed,” Andrews said.

The garden’s focal point is a fountain. The fountain, benches, statues and an arbor have all been gifts donated by residents in memory of loved ones.

The serene space is appreciated by the community. “People come here and sit in the garden or pass through on their way somewhere,” Andrews said.

The garden exisits solely on fundraising done by club members and kindness through donations made by residents and businesses. One of the most successful fundraisers has been memorial bricks that are used to create a border along the garden’s stone paths.

“Bricks can be purchased and engraved with names in memory or honor of someone. Businesses have purchased them too and use them as advertising,” she said.

Andrews noted the club has been very grateful for the interest of the community. She said the local Girl Scout troop and school groups have been very helpful in planting or seasonal cleanup.

The club was also able to partner with Glendale Volunteer Fire Co. to host the lighting of the community Christmas tree. Andrews said the 2017 event was the best attended one yet with more than 200 hot dogs distributed.

“It was wonderful. The Glendale High School band was here. We sang. We’ve never had a crowd like we did last year. That is what we want to do, preserve tradition. Members are firm believers in that. Kids need traditions and we want to help provide them,” she said.

The project has not been without diversity. Heavy flooding in the borough in July 2017 wiped out some of members’ work however today there is no evidence.

The club currently has about 18 members but is always looking for more. “You don’t have to have a huge knowledge of gardening to be a member,” Andrews said.

Current officers include: Kauffman, president; Diane Rainey, vice president; Andrews and Marsha Delfosse, co-secretaries; and Deb Brown, treasurer.

The group has a Facebook page where it keeps the community notified about events and also posts photographs taken in the garden.

The Glendale Area Garden Club is affiliated with the state and national Garden Club organization.