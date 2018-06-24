GRAMPIAN — The annual Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming opens Tuesday with nightly entertainment and old-fashioned fun.

The family-friendly event celebrates the community and its talented residents concludes Saturday.

The 2018 theme is “Days Gone By.” Except for the community Bible School, activities are held daily at Grampian Community Park.

Festival Committee President Bob Deitrich invited the public to share in the merriment and support local organizations.

“There is a lot of good food and wonderful entertainment each evening. There will be lots of people you know there. It’s a great place to meet up with people and visit.”

Dietrich said those attending entertainment at the park should bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.

New to the festival this year are children’s games on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. The games are sponsored by the Grampian Lions Club.

Monday through Friday, the annual community Bible School will be held from 8:45 a.m. to noon at the CenClear Preschool Center, formerly the Penn-Grampian Elementary School. The theme is “Rolling River Rampage.” Classes are available for children entering kindergarten during the 2018-19 school year to adult. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, games and snacks daily.

The festival schedule includes:

Tuesday

From 4-6 p.m. will be the Grampian Lions Club’s annual chicken barbecue. At 6:15 p.m., the GLC will name its 2018 Citizen of the Year and at 6:30 p.m., Curwensville auctioneer Pat Errigo will conduct the annual auction to benefit the festival’s expenses. Numerous baskets and gifts have been donated by Grampian area churches, Clearfield County businesses and individuals to be sold to the highest bidder.

“The auction is always a big draw. People really seem to enjoy it. There are always lots of nice things to bid on,” Deitrich said.

Wednesday

A chicken and biscuits lunch will be served at St. Bonventure Catholic Church’s social hall, adjacent to the park’s entrance, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A vespers service will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the speaker and special music provided by members of the Grampian Ministerium. Following the service, local Christian artists, Heavenbound, will perform.

Thursday

At 7 p.m., local artists, Heather Woodel Olson and Scott Allegretto, will perform their musical tributes to Patsy Cline and Elvis Presley.

Friday

At 6:30 p.m. will be the closing program for the community Bible school followed by the Altoona-based group, The SharpTones at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

The annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. The 2018 parade theme is “Days Gone By.” Musician and vocalist Sarah Whitaker will perform at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the Grampian Community Choir will provide a musical program followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. by the Grampian Community Band. Local country Entertainer Randy Clark will perform at 8 p.m. followed by a fireworks display to close out the festival at approximately 9:30 p.m.