GRAMPIAN — Vanessa Snyder, 29, of Grampian recently completed her first Ironman Triathlon and is looking for more.

On July 22, she completed the Lake Placid Ironman, which includes a 2.4 mile swim in Mirror Lake, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile marathon through the Adirondack Mountains.

Snyder is an experienced runner, and for the past seven years has run two marathons and several half marathons a year but until recently never considered competing in an Ironman triathlon.

“Three years ago if you asked me if I wanted to do triathlons I would have said no,” Snyder said. “I had zero interest whatsoever.”

But about two years ago she started to become bored with marathons and wanted a new challenge.

So she competed in a sprint triathlon, which is a 0.5 mile swim, a 20K bike ride and a 5K run, and ended up having a pretty good finish time.

“I just fell in love with it,” Snyder said.

And about a year ago she then started racing for Team USA/USA Triathlon and competed in several triathlons in the region

She qualified in her age group and competed in the USA Triathlon National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska, which is an Olympic Triathlon. An Olympic Triathlon is a 1.5 mile swim, a 40K bike ride and a 10K run.

She then decided to compete in her first full triathlon, the Lake Placid Ironman and started training for it in January.

“The training was pretty intense,” she said.

Snyder is the aquatics and wellness director at the Clearfield YMCA so training is par for the course for her.

“I am never not training,” Snyder said. “Training is a part of my life.”

For the Ironman she worked the hardest on the bicycle because it was her weak spot in the competition and worked the least on the running because it was her strongest event.

“Up until recently bicycling was something I did to get some ice cream,” Snyder said.

Because she didn’t know much about competitive bicycling, her friend Mike Butler trained her and helped her get a new bicycle and showed her the ins and outs of bicycle training and competition.

Snyder teaches a spin class three days a week at the YMCA and used that as a part of her bicycle training and on Saturdays and Sundays she began riding three hour sessions on the road and increased it to six hours by the end of her training. She said she didn’t go beyond six hours because of the mental strain and the strain of sitting on a hard bicycle seat for six hours.

She said bicycle training was also a different challenge for her mentally.

“I’m a runner so I always have that mindset where I want miles over hours so it was really hard for me to switch over,” Snyder said.

She said she did most of her bicycle training on the Lumber City Highway because it doesn’t have much traffic and has nice wide berms so she can stay out of traffic.

She did most of her swimming training at the YMCA swimming pool but also did some at the Community Pool and Curwensville Lake to get some open water training. Even though she is the aquatics director, prior to training for the Ironman she had done very little training in open water.

Synder said she isn’t competitive with other people but is extremely competitive with herself and often pushes herself too hard. This was often a problem when she would train for marathons because she would push herself too hard and end up getting injured during training. So for the triathlon she tried to stick with her plan and not over train.

And for the most part it worked despite the fact she spent more time training for the Ironman than she did for marathons.

“I really didn’t get injured at all because I was doing three different sports,” Snyder said.

In total she would usually train six or seven days a week about 7-18 hours a week, which would include her spin classes and the body pump classes she taught at the YMCA. Her peak months were May and June and slowed down in July for her taper. Taper is when athletes gradually scale back their training before an event so they are stronger for the competition.

As for the race, Snyder said she loved it and the venue, but said it was a mental roller coaster.

“Mentally throughout the race I never had so many highs and lows,” Snyder said.

She said the swimming portion was her least favorite of the events.

“It was absolutely crazy. I couldn’t wait to be over,” Snyder said of the swimming portion.

She said Mirror Lake is beautiful and the water is crystal clear and she could see almost all the way to the bottom.

The problem was all the other people. With competitors bunched together especially during the first lap, she often would get bumped and kicked.

“I literally had two people swim over me,” Snyder said.

But she said physically the swimming portion wasn’t difficult. And because she trained so hard on the bicycle, the bicycle portion went well physically but it did get scary at times. In the high altitude portion of the bicycle race, there were 55 mph crosswinds and hail.

“I didn’t train for this weather,” Snyder said.

And coming down the steep grade of the mountains the newly paved roads were slick.

“I thought my hands were going to break off from pressing the brakes so hard,” Snyder said. “It was absolutely terrifying.”

She said the most difficult portion of the race was the marathon.

Because the race is so long, she had to take in all of her calories for the day while riding the bicycle. She said she started the marathon off really well but she began to have some stomach issues between mile seven and 13 that she didn’t have while training. This caused her to walk a fair amount between miles 14-16 just to get some relief.

After stopping to use the restroom she said paced herself better and got in with a group of people where they encouraged each other. By mile 18 she said she was feeling good and on mile 20 she was “pumped up” as the finish line was getting close.

“I was running around telling people, guys we only have six miles, six miles that’s it! We can make six miles.”

Lake Placid hosted the Olympics twice and as she approached the finish line, she could hear the announcer saying people’s names as they finished, she could see the Olympic Oval and the the American Flag. Throngs of spectators lined the race course and they were cheering for her despite having no idea who she was.

“It was very emotional for me,” Synder said of the finish. “It was absolutely amazing.”

She said she is going to take a year off to recover and to spend more time with her husband, Kevin Synder, who she said sacrificed and supported her in competing in the Ironman.

Lake Placid, she said, will always have a special place in her heart and she’s planning to return there and compete in its 2020 Ironman. Snyder hopes someday to qualify for the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona Hawaii.

Now that she has the first Ironman under her belt, she believes she will do even better in the future.

“I see myself doing this forever,” Snyder said of triathlons.