CLARION — Joe Carrico, interim superintendent for Clarion Area School District, looks no farther than the Redbank Valley School District for his formative years that led to a varied and distinguished career in education.

Carrico took over the reins of Clarion Area Jan. 1 on an interim basis, replacing Michael Stahlman who resigned to accept the acting executive director position of Riverview Intermediate Unit Six.

“Redbank was everything to me,” Carrico, a 1982 graduate, said. “These were my formative years and I couldn’t imagine how it could be any better. I know that some people want to go out and experience the world, but I couldn’t have been happier to spend all my time within this area.

“I love my parents and they never shirked their responsibilities, but I spent as much time with Coach Shoemaker, Coach Moore, Coach Brown or Coach Kundick. You would go to school every day and they were also your teachers. I played football, I wrestled, and ran track, so I was with those guys constantly.”

Carrico and family moved to Hawthorn when he was in fifth grade. His father was a Nazarene minister from Johnstown and his mother was also from Johnstown. The move to Hawthorn was an opportunity to get back closer to home. Carrcio spent his earlier years in Manassas, Va.

“It doesn’t get any better than going down the Red Bank (Creek) fishing and hunting over in Mayport,” Carrico said. “I remember Friday night football and peanut butter because you could always smell the factory. A big night was to come out to Clarion when they still had the Orpheum and the Garby theaters and go to McDonald’s. We would also go to the Sligo Rec Center for dances. I’m 55 years old and as you drive by places, you remember those things.”

After graduating from Redbank, Carrico earned his undergraduate degree from Clarion University, a master’s in education from Westminster College along with principal certification, and his doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh.

He started his career at Abraxas and spent five or six years there, working up the ranks as a teacher. He was the education supervisor and education director when he got his Westminster degree.

“Next was Valley Grove School District where I was dean of students and an assistant principal for about a year and a half,” he said. “I then moved on to West Forest High School as principal and spent nine years there. I was very blessed to be with West Forest.

“I then had the opportunity to go to Oil City and spent a little over eight years there. We did a lot of great things, changed a lot of curriculum, a big renovation project, brought in some mental health services to the district, and brought a dental suite into the district.”

Carrico decided to “retire” from public schools and had an opportunity to enter into the private sector and still live in Oil City. He joined Mike Shaffer and worked at Pathways for three years. He also worked for a short time with Rina Irwin at the Child Development Center with Head Start and other educational programs.

Meanwhile, he and his wife Debbie, bought the restaurant, Fat Dogs by Carricones in Oil City, to throw a little more diversity of work into their lives.

After working with Pathways and the Child Development Center, Carrico knew something was missing and he wanted to get back into the public sector.

“I thought I still have a good run left. I really missed it. I just never was as happy, fulfilled professionally as I was working in public schools.

“The opportunity presented itself here at Clarion for an interim position,” Carrico said. “I know the area. I’ve had a very diverse career but it’s been within three counties: Clarion, Forest and Venango. It’s time to come back to see if I can still cut my teeth on this work.”

Carrico said Clarion has a good reputation and there are a lot positive things going on in the school district.

“It’s a good school district and well respected,” he said. “In my opinion what makes it a gem is a great facility, a great group of teachers, strong community support. I’ve been to some of the events and the kids are top-notch citizens; they’re good students and they’re also good citizens. There’s just good people here.

“The culture reflects their perception and I think there are some high expectations here and that matters. You tend to shoot for your expectations. Clarion has always had that reputation and I think that’s because of the expectation of the community and staff here. Everything I see is that the students rise to the occasion.”

Missing public schools, Carrico admits he is tossing his hat into the ring for the permanent job at Clarion.

“They have a lot of candidates and I am one,” he said. “The superintendent position is your leader and the board has to do a good search and be very thorough, interview as many persons as possible, and make sure they get the absolute right fit for their district. I’m just happy to be here and carry the water for a few months until they can make a long-term decision.”

Carrico acknowledges that the core purpose of any educational institution is academics. “As far as standardized testing, I think that as people are putting their energies into appropriate areas and really working hard, those things take care of themselves. When kids leave here, they’ll be successful and well-prepared because this is a great group of people and a very responsible and supportive community.”

A changing community can sometimes produce a changing student body, but Carrico isn’t worried.

“I think it’s not that the students have changed; the community is evolving and there’s several causes for that,” Carrico said. “There’s no one thing that anyone can point to. The community evolves as they all do. It’s not so much that the challenges are being presented. It’s how people embrace the opportunities. Am I being realistic about that evolution and those changes in my community? Am I being responsive to those needs? Am I being aggressive or active in trying to meet the needs of the families and students, and teachers where they need to be met?”

The loss of industry such as Owens-Illinois over the years has presented challenges, but the area continued to respond and seek new opportunities.

“I think there was a philosophical gut punch but this response has been tremendous,” Carrico said. “They will recover and a lot of other communities just accept their fate. There was a funding issue that affected the university and they have a big footprint in this community. It’s important for people to remember that the last thing that individuals or entities should do when you’re faced with trauma is they should never be tribal. They should actually pull together, to be sitting at the same table. We should be talking to each other, collecting our resources and how we can be helpful for each other because it doesn’t affect one person or entity singularly; it’s a collective affect. I really think the communities have done a nice job with their response.

“The biggest issue is to be right; don’t be fast and don’t knee-jerk. You can do as much damage being fast as you can making the wrong decision.”

Carrico said the district will probably have a new superintendent by June.

“I view my job as trying to help this place be as seamless as possible through two transitions; the transition for Mike Stahlman and they’re going to be transitioning into another person in June,” Carrico said. “My job is to really make that seamless and how do I do that? I’m helping with the budget process, we’re going to be working on schedules, we’re going to be identifying areas of opportunity for the fall like programming and how do we make sure the supplies are getting ordered.”