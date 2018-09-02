BROOKVILLE — Two individuals, one posthumously, make up the inaugural Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame in an announcement last Thursday.

Brookville School Board member and Hall of Fame Coordinator John Pozza said that the late Al “Bud” Lefevre, longtime coach and instructor at Brookville Area High School, and 1993 graduate Sgt. Robert Himes, of the Baltimore City Police Department, make up this year’s class.

Himes and Lefevre, who will be represented by his family, will be introduced at midfield prior to the kickoff of Brookville’s homecoming football game against Moniteau on Sept. 28 with a formal induction to take place in the spring on a date and site to be determined.

Pozza said Lefevre and Himes were two of 12 individuals nominated for induction. A seven-person committee considered all of the nominees – no more than five with a minimum of one is the annual standard – and after the voting process, it wound up as a two-person class for the first year.

A Tarentum native, Lefevre coached more than 80 different sports teams in his career, most notably as the Raiders football coach from 1968 through 1981. He finished with a 70-51-5 record.

Lefevre, who joined head coach Gary Ripple’s staff prior to the 1965 season, took over the program three years later and directed the Raiders during the program’s best-ever run from 1969 through 1971 when they won the 1970 Little 10 Conference title and shared the crown with Clarion in 1971. The Raiders reeled off a 22-0-1 stretch during that span, the best in school history.

Lefevre, who also coached golf, basketball and even volleyball over the years at BAHS, was a teacher and speech therapist at Brookville and the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for 34 years.

After retiring from Brookville, Lefevre was the head men’s golf coach at his alma mater Clarion University for nine years and led the Golden Eagles to two PSAC championships in 2002 and 2005, earning Coach of the Year honors in 2002 and 2006.

Lefevre died in August of 2008 at the age of 65. He’s survived by his wife, Bonnie, and two sons, Doug and Scott, both BAHS graduates.

Himes, 44, is a tactical training sergeant with the Mobile Training Unit attached to the Baltimore City Police Department’s SWAT Team. He’s been serving with the department since 2000 and is one of the most highly decorated police officers in the country, serving as both a detective and tactical instructor.

Himes is the recipient of the Baltimore City Police Department’s Medal of Honor, in addition to earning the department’s Bronze Star of Valor, Lifesaving Award, the Baltimore City Police Commissioner’s Award of Excellence in Recognition of Academic achievements and demonstrated professional effort, the American Police Hall of Fame Silver Star for Bravery and Purple Heart awards, two Baltimore Mayor’s citations and numerous other service commendations.

Himes, while serving in the district’s Gang Unit, one he helped develop, was the first ever to use the Maryland Gang Statute with a successful prosecution in an arrest of a Bloods gang member.

He was the valedictorian of the 2014 University of Maryland University College Leadership School, Valedictorian of his Baltimore City Police Academy Class of 2000 and Outstanding Police Cadet at the Police Academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1997.

Himes, a Summerville native, married fellow 1993 BAHS graduate Carisa (Zupich) Himes and they have two children, Bobby, 12, and Alia, 9, attending Red Lion School District.

Himes was a volunteer football coach for two years under Chris Dworek and is a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and a youth football coach at Red Lion. He’s also a accomplished cyclist and member of the Cycle Works Cycling Team where he has attempted to break the Maryland state and national record of going 140 miles in less than 7:25 minutes at a benefit for the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.