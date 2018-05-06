LUTHERSBURG — Clearfield County Township Officials met Friday at the Brady Township Community Center for the organization’s annual spring convention.

President Andy Rebar welcomed about 100 township supervisors, secretaries, auditors, tax collectors and guests to the bi-annual meeting.

The invocation was given by Brady Township Auditor Jean Hayes.

During the morning session, business conducted by the group included approving Morris Township Supervisor James Williams as the chairman of the resolutions committee and charging the committee with drafting a policy concerning the conduct and ethics of elected officials.

Rebar said once the policy is presented to the Clearfield County Township Officials and approved by a majority at the fall convention, it would be presented to the state Association of Township Supervisors for consideration. Rebar said if PSATs accepts the local law, the policy could be published as part of the Second Class Township Code.

State Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria), spoke about a bill recently introduced that would give arresting powers to trained sheriffs and deputies. He said state police protection is limited in rural areas and this measure would allow county sheriff’s departments to assist troopers.

“(Under current laws) The sheriff lacks arrest authority. They can serve a warrant but they currently can’t make an arrest,” Sankey said, adding even if the sheriff or deputy is also a municipal police officer, they cannot make an arrest. “They would have to leave, go home and change their uniform then they could make an arrest. To me that’s just stupid.”

Sankey also spoke about two possible economic boosts to the county. He said some large investors are looking at a site near Interstate 80 to raise cattle. Cattle consume large quantities of water, a resource Clearfield County has, he said. The location also has close proximity to major routes including I-80, I-99 and U.S. Route 322,

Another encouraging possibility for economic growth is the discovery of rare earth minerals in Karthaus and Bradford townships. Sankey said cars, cellphones, weapons and airplanes all utilize rare earth minerals.

“We have to figure out how to extract them and still protect the environment,” Sankey said.

Executive Director for the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services C. Kim Bracey and GCLG Representative Ed Fosnaught presented several programs that can assist townships. Fosnaught spoke about the department’s early intervention program that can assist townships at risk with creating strategies that can help them better manage income and expenses.

He also spoke about the Department of Community and Economic Development’s capital loan program that provides funds at a flat 2 percent interest rate.

Bracey said DCED’s goal is to assist municipalities with resolving issues great or small.

“We want to be here to help and provide assistance,” Bracey said.

Diane McTavish and Willie Yost of the Clearfield County Tax Assessment Office discussed the need for communication from townships on building permit application or a lack of them. McTavish said there are a number of misconceptions about when a building permit is needed and residents are not getting the information.

She said when true property values are not assessed it is detrimental to both the local municipalities and the county that utilize those funds.

Also speaking were Scott Harford of Penn State Facilities Engineering Institute who provided information on securing an electricity supplier through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program, new Clearfield County Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder-English and Julie Fenton of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Sandy Township Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck who spoke about the procedure to change the township’s zoning requirements to allow elder cottages in the municipality. Sandy Township is the first municipality to allow the elder housing.

The fall convention was tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28 at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Morrisdale.