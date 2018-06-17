CURWENSVILLE — In 1890, a group of pioneering women founded the Daughters of the American Revolution in the spirit of patriotism and celebrating the beginnings of America. This year, more than 125 years later, a local chapter is honoring a Clearfield County woman who was a DAR leader on the state and national levels.

The DAR consists of women 18 years or older of all races, religions, and ethnic backgrounds, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.

Clearfield native Mary Boynton Dill Patton (1866-1937) was one of the founding members of the Susquehanna Chapter of DAR in April 1897. She was the daughter of William H. and Edith Boynton Dill. She married Alexander Ennis Patton of Curwensville in October 1888. Alexander Patton was the president of the Curwensville Bank and son of General John Patton, founder of the town of Patton.

A few years ago, former state regent and current National Society DAR Vice President General Bobbi McMullen began an arduous task with a two-fold purpose: to mark the graves of every Pennsylvania regent and to write a book focused on the history of the DAR in Pennsylvania. The book, hoped to be published by 2019, is entitled, “Leading the Way: PSSDAR Regents Through Three Centuries.” It will give members a glimpse into the lives of these distinguished women and their service.

“(The DAR) is a sizable part of your life,” McMullen said. “It’s only fitting that people should know they belonged to the DAR.”

In her research, McMullen discovered the grave of Mary Dill Patton, the 5th Pennsylvania state regent, was unmarked at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville. She contacted DuBois/Susquehanna Regent Elaine Knarr and asked if the chapter would consider taking on this project. (The DuBois and Susquehanna DAR chapters merged in 2004.) The chapter agreed and purchased a marker for her grave.

The DuBois/Susquehanna Chapter has planned a ceremony to officially honor the life and service of Mary Dill Patton. The ceremony will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m. on July 17. Knarr extends an invitation to any and all descendants of Mary Dill Patton to attend this momentous occasion.

“Since we are honoring this lady, we thought some of her descendants may be interested in attending this event,” Knarr added.

McMullen and Knarr have been working to locate descendants of the Patton family using forensic genealogy. McMullen said she believes the family may have moved south to Virginia or Florida.

“It’s not as easy to trace forward as it is to trace back,” McMullen noted.

Mary Dill Patton had four children. A son, Henry Joseph, died in 1952. A daughter, Edith Dill Patton Jansen, died in 1968. The other two children passed away early in life.

Descendants of the Patton family interested in attending the ceremony can contact Knarr at 371-5518.

While the ceremony is not planned to be long, several DAR dignitaries from around the state are hoping to attend, including McMullen.

In Pennsylvania, there are more than 6,300 DAR members and 95 chapters. Currently, there are an estimated 185,000 members and more than 3,000 chapters in all 50 states and internationally.