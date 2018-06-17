When Dale Bundy, of Brookville, goes out for an afternoon ride on his bike, he covers several states worth of distance. Bundy has been doing long distance bike rides since 2010. His riding has made him a recognized member of the Iron Butt Association. He has participated in several competitions for long distance riding. One of the most notable being the Iron Butt Rally that he participated in last year.

He explained the appeal of the long rides, saying, “It releases me, gives me something to do.”

Bundy recalled his first long distance ride of 1,000 miles, which he completed Sept. 5, 2010. He also completed a trifecta after that, which is riding 1,500 miles for three days in a row. The next year he completed another 1,000 miles, and a 2,000-mile ride in two days. He first read about the Iron Butt rides from the association’s website.

The Iron Butt Association is a club of long distance riders dedicated to safe, long distance riding. They have more than 60,000 members worldwide. Not every member gets to participate in the Iron Butt Rally held every two years. Members have to apply to be in the competition, and many of them do, but they don’t all get chosen to ride. Bundy rode 1,500 miles in 24 hours on 22 separate occasions the year that he was selected to ride in the Iron Butt Rally.

The rally is an 11-day ride across the country where riders seek out landmarks from the list they are given to earn bonus points. Each rider gets to make their own route, and decide which items from the list they want to go for. The goal is to have the most points by the end, but many go into the competition just hoping to finish it. The rally is split into three parts. When Bundy participated the starting point was Minneapolis, Minnesota, and riders had three days to get to Dallas, Texas, for the first leg of the rally. Riders were required to get 10,000 points in this first leg, and Bundy managed to get 12,000.

For the second leg, riders left from Texas and could ride anywhere they wanted for three and half days, then had to return to Dallas. Riders could also meet in Oklahoma for a group picture for some points. When Bundy headed towards the location, he accidentally put in the wrong coordinates to his GPS, and ended up 150 miles away. He explained that he really needed the points saying, “I dug down deep and got there for the photo with one minute to spare.” He fondly recalled running down to the group while trying to get his helmet off for the picture.

The third leg of the race was six days long, and Bundy covered a lot of the country in that time. He recalled his route he took, going from Texas to Arkansas, then through Tennessee and the Appalachian mountains, and up to New York. On his way through he stopped in Pennsylvania to get points for Punxsutawney Phil. “I got him a motel room, took his laundry home, fed him, and sent him on his way,” recalls wife Lisa Bundy.

During this same leg of the ride, she said, “One night he slept out under the stars in the Appalachian mountains, then the next night he slept in Manhattan.” Not only was he in Manhattan that night, but he slept with his bike on the street.

By the end of the third leg of the rally, Bundy had made enough points to be a finisher. He had enough points to finish eighth from the bottom, but some people are not able to finish it at all.

“They are very conscious about safety,” Lisa Bundy said. She talked about the association putting out newsletters about how to address fatigue on the road, nutrition, and what riders should have with them for these long rides. There is also a map online where anyone can watch the riders, and track where they all are throughout the ride.

Now he’s preparing for another extended ride coming up in July. He will be riding in the Hoka Hey Challenge, which means it’s a good day to die. This challenge is organized by Medicine Show LLC. Riders are required to have a V-twin American-made bike, so Bundy bought a Harley specifically for this ride. They are also not allowed to use any electronic devices to map the route, they are given the route and must follow it exactly. Riders are not allowed to drive on interstates, they have to take secondary roads. They are also required to sleep beside their bikes when stopping to rest.

The challenge begins on July 15, and the “end of the road party” is held on July 28 giving riders about two weeks to complete the route. The start of the ride is at Medicine Park, Oklahoma, where riders will head out for the nearly 10,000-mile ride before returning to Medicine Park.

This challenge is different than the others Bundy has completed because to ride in this one he must have a charity he is riding for. His charity will be the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation. He chose this because his 4-year-old granddaughter had open heart surgery there, and his 2-year-old grandson is getting a kidney transplant through the foundation. He has marked his money raised to go specifically to the Kidney Foundation of the hospital.

Bundy discussed how work led him to enjoy the long distance rides so well. “I enjoy long distance rides because I couldn’t get away from this place (Brookville Motor Sports) very long, but it gives me a way to go somewhere.” He recalled a time that he rode to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and told his son that he would be back to open the shop the next day.

He shared some of the other smaller rallies that he participates in throughout the year. He bought a scooter just so he could earn a certificate for going 1,000 miles on a scooter. He talked about the Mason Dixon 2020 rally, where everyone has to go to the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery to a military grave. The grave belongs to Jim Young who became a rider when he left the Army, and got lost while out on a ride one day. He was found a week later having wrecked over an embankment. He is honored every year when the riders gather at his grave as both a soldier, and a fellow rider.

While remembering all the rallies and rides he’s participated in Bundy said, “On the prairies I have seen the full moon rising, and it was absolutely beautiful.” He talks about the sights he’s seen while riding with a reverence that only comes when a person truly loves what they are doing.