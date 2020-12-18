CLARION — In this time of pandemic, feelings of loneliness as a result of social isolation are not uncommon. This is particularly true for those living in personal and long-term care facilities, where months’ long restrictions on visitation have been implemented to prevent coronavirus outbreaks. As a result, many such facilities have taken non-traditional measures to ease the burden of loneliness for their residents.
Highland Oaks at Water Run, a 20-acre senior community in Clarion is no different. Because visitation has been curtailed, the administration and staff staged socially distanced parking lot visits between residents and their families during the summer and now window visits as the weather has grown colder. Electronic devices, such as tablets, have also been used to facilitate communication.
With the commencement of the Christmas season, however, the administration decided to do something bigger, something different. Hence, the decision was made to stage the campus’s first Light-Up Night on Dec. 5.
“We have not done something like this before. You know, this year has been especially trying for our residents, for our staff, for pretty much everybody. We just wanted to do something to put the sparkle back in our residents’ lives,” Highland Oaks at Water Run administrator Michelle McLaughlin said.
“We just wanted to do something to make our campus shine and bring hope and a smile back to all of us; to our residents, to our employees. Something to celebrate the season in spite of COVID.”
Using donations from local business and service entities, the campus and personal care facility was transformed into a holiday wonderland for the residents.
In addition to decorating the lower level of the personal care facility, the front entrance and outside of the building were decorated. Trees lining Water Run, the street running through the campus, were strung with white lights, while the hill overlooking the complex was festooned with 50 wooden Christmas trees.
“We took some pallets and turned them into wooden Christmas trees. We’ve had a lot of lights donated from different businesses and organizations. We have garland and wreaths and a Christmas tree donated. A lot of paint from local hardware stores. The donations have been so generous,” McLaughlin said.
Not only did the staff give of their time to make Light-Up Night possible, but a couple of residents were also involved in its planning and preparation. “Two of our residents were very instrumental in helping us plan,” McLaughlin said. “Carmella (Dunkerly) sat in on our planning meetings and was excited to help us paint the wooden trees.”
Resident care coordinator Amanda Schott said, “It was a lot of hard work and time, but we had a great group of people who pitched in and pulled it off. We worked on everything up until the last minute.”
At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 5) the residents and staff began gathering on the first floor of the personal care building to enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and soft Christmas music. Santa Claus, wearing a mask, made a socially distanced visit before accompanying everybody outside to see the lights. Music played as the lights decorating the outside trees blinked in synchrony. The hillside was illuminated, used as a backdrop upon which different colored lights were projected.
Describing the festivities, McLaughlin said, “After hot chocolate and cookies inside, the residents came outside. It was a little chillier than we would have liked it to be, but it wasn’t snowing or sleeting so that was good. We had some chairs spaced out around a small fire pit in the parking lot. You could hear the music everywhere.”
McLaughlin and Schott both agreed that the event served its purpose, bringing holiday cheer to the residents.
“They were very, very pleased. We had some residents who rarely go to any activities come out of their rooms. We had a lot of smiles. We had some tears. We were really trying to go for the ‘wow factor’ and I did get a couple ‘wows,’” McLaughlin said.
Added Schott, “It was heartwarming to bring a little happiness to them and see their faces light up as they walked out and saw the lights.”
The decorations, including the outside lights (most of which are visible from the inside of the personal care building), will remain up through the holiday season for the residents to enjoy. Families of the residents are invited to drive through campus to take in the festive atmosphere.
“It’s been a sad year, they (the residents and their families) really sacrificed a lot. If we can continue to make them smile through the end of the year, give them something to look out the window and smile about, then it was all well worth it,” McLaughlin said.