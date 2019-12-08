BROOKVILLE — Twenty-five years ago, Annette Wolbert was faced with the possibility of losing her 4-year-old son Garrett to brain cancer. Today she credits putting her faith and Garrett’s health in God’s hands as the point when good things began to happen.
In January of 1995, Garrett was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, Wolbert says. “He actually had five tumors. It was called a multifocal medulloblastoma. And then, after a month he developed eight more tumors. So he had a total of 13 brain tumors at one time, so he had to have extensive surgery. He was in the operating room for about 12 hours. He kind of stroked on the left side so he had total left side paralysis after. So he had to recover from that and he had chemotherapy and radiation to the brain.”
She said if Garrett had been any younger, there would have been nothing that could have been done because “you can’t radiate a brain that’s younger than 4 (years old) because of the damage that it does to the brain, so they don’t even try.
The doctors were hesitant even with Garrett being 4 years old, she said, “but they knew there was no survival without because with the multifocal medulloblastoma they knew they had to have chemo and radiation.”
With this being a rare cancer, it was new territory for the doctors as well as Wolbert. “At that point, there was really nobody else who had survived it so they (the doctors) didn’t know.”
They went to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh several times throughout that year. “After he recovered from his surgery we started chemo on Groundhog’s Day, actually. A day I’ll never forget because they came in and said, ‘We found eight more tumors and we need to start chemo right away.’ So, he had chemotherapy until July, and then in July we started radiation. He had seven weeks of radiation, twice a day, which was double the dose of normal doses, because they hit him very hard with radiation and he had the most powerful chemotherapy at that time because they knew they had to be very aggressive with this,” Wolbert said remembering back to those days.
The treatment took its toll on Garret, causing him to lose weight. “He went down to 26 pounds,” she said, pointing to a photo of him and saying, “This actually is when he looks good here. He’s actually starting to gain weight.” She added that she doesn’t show these pictures of Garrett going through the process to very many people.
Wolbert had just begun working at the Brookville Hospital in May of 1994. She is originally from the area and had moved back because of going through a divorce.
“When he was diagnosed I was a single mom. I had a 2-year-old also at home. So I couldn’t work,” Wolbert says. She had been working in the operating room.
Rick Bucheit, operating room director at that time, had previously worked for DuBois Regional Medical Center and there was a similar policy there as the one in Brookville that would enable coworkers to help Wolbert out by donating PTO time, your benefit time for somebody who was in need. PTO time included vacation and personal days, any hours that workers built up, including comp time. The person who receives that time has to have extinguished all of their benefits first. “So when I ran out of my sick term disability and my PTO time, then employees could volunteer to donate, whatever they wanted,” Wolbert said.
That program was a lifesaver for Wolbert. The money, comparable to the time donated, would be sent to her as a paycheck. “It wasn’t a full salary but having no income at all, it was a big help. It was a blessing, actually.”
Wolbert says she believes the policy is still in effect. “And we’ve actually helped a lot of people because of that because I know how much it’s appreciated so we try to give back.”
Garrett also gives back because of the help that was extended to him and his family from Brookville Hospital and its employees. He’s been volunteering at the hospital for the past two years. “He can’t work because of the damage that the radiation did to his brain. So he volunteers here. It’s wonderful,” she says.
He usually stays in the cardiac rehab department. “I went to other departments, but I just didn’t feel real comfortable around them. Medical records and Melissa usually has stuff for me to do but she understands and lets me take her work up to the cardiac rehab and then after I’m finished I just return it back to her,” Garrett said.
He puts charts together for the operating room such as patient instructions, puts labels on the outpatient charges for the medical records department and sometimes he works down at the com center taking stuff out of envelopes – things that need shredded – or he will go to the fourth floor and put together mission packets. He also does charts for the cardiac rehab, his mother says, adding he does a lot of highlighting, copying and stapling.
“They usually have a lot of papers on the fourth floor” but the room in cardiac rehab isn’t big enough, Garrett says, so he usually goes up to the fourth floor to do it. He also helps to clean the equipment at the end of the day in cardiac rehab.
“And if we have a patient who doesn’t know where they are going, he helps them get to where they need to go,” Wolbert says.
Garrett says he enjoys volunteering. It gives him a purpose, his mom says.
He’s been a favorite with many of the rehab patients.
Garrett tells how one girl who graduated from rehab bought a chocolate bar and gave it to him. Another patient, he said, had an eagle statue and didn’t want it anymore and gave it to Garrett.
Wolbert says patients always ask for him, adding that Garrett is “a big help to us.”
With January marking the 25th anniversary of Garrett’s cancer diagnosis, Wolbert says, “We were in the right spot at the right. The doctor from Children’s is actually now the head of St. Jude’s. He was a wonderful doctor. And at the time, Dr. Adelson was our brain surgeon and he was one of the top pediatric brain surgeons in the United States. So God put us in the right spot at the right time. I was going through divorce and so that’s what brought me back to Brookville and started a new job.”
Back then Wolbert was prepared for the worse. When asked if back then did she ever think they would make it to today. “To be perfectly honest with you no, we were prepared for the worse. We have very strong faith and our faith was pointing us in the direction that he probably wouldn’t survive. And I was prepared for that as much as a parent can be.
“At the time, on Groundhog’s Day, that was the day he told me that Jesus had came to him and talked to him and told him not to be afraid and told me not to be afraid. So we said at that point, ‘Okay, we’re not going to be afraid. We’re going to do what we need to do.”
Garrett at that time was sleeping. 23 hours a day, she said. “The only time that he was awake was when he went to radiation in the morning for half an hour, and radiation in the evening for half an hour. At that time he could not walk he was so weak.”
During breaks in Garret’s radiation treatments, Wolbert would arrange to take him out of the hospital from time to time. They would go to the zoo, go on picnics and go to the Children’s Museum. He still remembers those happy moments during his fight against cancer.
Following the radiation and chemo, Wolbert said they were told they could get back to a “normal” life but noted this was their life – going to treatments. “It was happy; it was kind of scary, because that’s all we knew. Yeah, this is our life, they’re like okay you can go back to normal and I’m like, this is a normal life,” she said.
The doctors would later suggest that the family consider a stem cell transplant for Garrett. “Because his cancer was so aggressive,” she said is the reason they suggested it.
In the meantime, she and her new husband had gone down to Washington, D.C. They were in a group called candle lighters, a support group for parents of children with cancer. There was a rally at Capitol Hill pressing for more research for children’s cancers. During their time in D.C., she met a doctor named Roger Packard and he happened to be a specialist in the type of cancer Garrett had. She would later reach out to him to ask about the stem cell transplant suggestion the doctors were urging her to consider.
Wolbert said she didn’t hear anything back after a couple months and the family had decided to go with the transplant. They were packing to go to Pittsburgh when they got word from Packard. He said he would not recommend the procedure because he didn’t think Garrett would survive because he was still weak from the cancer treatments.
“He said, ‘I would not do that,’ so to me it was the answer from God,” Wolbert said. God is who she credits with the successful outcome for Garrett. “After I let God take control,” Wolbert said is when everything started happening for Garrett. She said, in talking to God, “You take him. He’s yours. I’ll just be his mom.”
She said, “People look at this as a very unfortunate thing or a very bad thing. I think it was a blessing. People look at me like I’m crazy, but whenever you have a chance to increase your faith, yes, it’s a blessing.”