COOKSBURG — Gerald A. “Jack” Wynkoop, a former ranger at Cook Forest, and James “John” Conti, a Pittsburgh-area retiree who relocated to Cooksburg, perceived a need in the late 1980s/early 1990s. That need was for a safe place for children to fish on their own, a place for them to learn the art of angling without having to venture onto the Clarion River.
Thus, they, along with Jack Zavacky, also a retired Pittsburgher, founded the Cook Forest Kiddie Fishing Program. They initiated construction of a pond, which is located behind the park office on Tom’s Run. The pond was exclusively for the use of children 12 years old and younger but has since been expanded to include a ramp for individuals of all ages with handicaps.
Wynkoop, Conti and Zavacky are all deceased now, leaving Mary Ann Lavery, who will celebrate her 80th birthday later this year, as the program’s caretaker and keeper of its founders’ legacy.
Lavery has been the secretary/treasurer of the Kiddie Fishing Program since its inception. “They (Wynkoop and Conti) contacted Karl Schlentner (former park superintendent) and he was very much in favor of the program. He (Schlentner) contacted his supervisors in Harrisburg and they gave their approval.
“Jack (Wynkoop), John (Conti), and I contributed seed money. Those two men also went door-to-door to raise funds at businesses in Brookville, Clarion, Fryburg, Marble, Tionesta. I can’t tell you where all they went. Then Jack and I went to a hatchery and explained the program and they agreed to help support us with the fish. We worked out a donation plan. It was quite a program to get started,” she said.
The program still relies strictly on donations to purchase fish for the pond. Originally the intent was to stock the pond twice a month, but the program’s fundraising efforts were, and have been, so successful that fish are added on a weekly basis. Currently, anyone who donates $25 or more during Lavery’s annual fund drive are entered into a drawing to win a quilt made by Wynkoop’s daughter, Deb.
“I’m the only (program) volunteer right now. The park’s maintenance crew takes care of it (the pond), dredge it when it needs dredged. We have a good relationship with the park. It was tough for me this year (raising funds by mail), but I got her done,” Lavery said.
She grows wistful when discussing some of the donations received in the past, first telling the story of a young child from 1992. “There was a little boy who came fishing from the Pittsburgh-area. He was 3, could have been 4 and a few weeks. Unfortunately when they went home after their trip (to the fishing pond at Cook Forest) he was killed. His parents sent his insurance money to the fishing pond,” she said.
She also mentioned receiving $50 one holiday season, $25 from each of two sisters in Brookville, along with a note from their grandfather that read: “Please donate this to the Cook Forest Kiddie Fishing Pond, Merry Christmas.”
“It’s amazing what these kids do, how they enjoy it,” Lavery said.
Stocking the pond begins in April each year and continues until the week before Labor Day. The Marienville Rod and Gun Club donates 100 fish a week from its nursery till the end of May, with 800 added just before its annual fishing derby held on the first Sunday in June. After that, the Kiddie Fishing Program supplies approximately 300 fish weekly through August.
In addition to the pond’s age restrictions, children are allowed only a certain degree of assistance from their parents when fishing — primarily in the form of baiting hooks and casting. “After that it has to be the kid,” Lavery noted. “It’s about children having the opportunity to learn how to fish if they don’t already know. To be on their own.”
Bill Hutson, a member of the Marienville Rod and Gun Club, believes the pond is important. “It gives kids and persons with disabilities the opportunity to fish. They don’t have to compete with the regular public when they’re fishing. There’s easy access, it’s a safe site, the water’s not terribly deep. It’s just for them.”
For Lavery, the program and the pond are all about the children and keeping Wynkoop’s mission intact. “It’s been well worth my efforts over all these years. Jack Wynkoop, that’s his legacy, we are not going to let it go by the wayside. It’s the only state park that has such a thing. The bottom line to me is the fact that the little kids always have a place to go fish and have fun,” she said.
“I have to pass the torch sometime, but I enjoy doing it. I enjoy going down there (to the pond) and watching the kids. They just have a ball down there.”