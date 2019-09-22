CLARION — Originally inspired by a civic leader’s visit to a potato festival in northern Pennsylvania during the early 1950s, this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF) will be the 66th iteration of Clarion’s annual fall celebration. Progressively growing from a two-day festival coinciding with the state college’s homecoming, ALF is now a nine day (Sept. 28 – Oct. 6) whirlwind of events feting the beginning of fall and all things Clarion.
Since 2004 ALF has been under the stewardship of Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry. “My role is basically overseeing pretty much everything that we (the chamber) do, events that we run through our office. So those events are done in here with staff and volunteers. When we have committee meetings to talk about different things, if there is something that I need to address either at the borough level, the county level, whatever, so that when we get to our first event, which is a sponsors’ reception (Sept. 25), we’re pretty much ready for Autumn Leaf,” Becker said.
ALF is undeniably part of the cultural fabric of the Clarion community, as well as an economic engine of sorts. The town’s seven hotels are fully booked, many reservations being made a year in advance. It is not uncommon for visitors to seek lodging in Cook Forest, DuBois, Brookville, or other regional locations. Local businesses benefit from sidewalk sales on Wednesday and Thursday, as well during Friday’s Famers and Crafters Day. Out-of-town food vendors are also encouraged to buy supplies and restock locally.
“I think the impact on the community is huge. If Autumn Leaf was to go away, I think the financial impact on the community would be huge. I do,” Becker said.
Vital to the success of ALF is the role played by volunteers. “If it wasn’t for the student volunteers that I get from the university and the volunteers that I get from the community I couldn’t do the festival. I mean, there’s just no way,” she said.
“We’re always looking for volunteers. We’re always looking for ideas. We’re always looking for committee members. We want everybody to come out and have fun and enjoy it and if they’ve got recommendations on things... There could be an idea that someone has that we have not thought about.”
A year in the making, planning for the 2019 festival began with wrap-up meetings shortly after the conclusion of last fall’s event. In early November the contest to select the theme kicked off. This year’s theme, “An American Autumn,” was the idea of U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Dustin Denney. He was stationed at the U.S. Army Recruiting office in Clarion but has since been assigned to San Diego. Annie Siedle, a Clarion resident, designed the winning logo, which prominently features an American flag set off by an array of leaves.
“For the events that we oversee in this office we have an action item list and we break it down monthly, ‘what do we need to work on in January, February, and so on.’ By the time we get to August and September we may have 20 items to do as opposed to 200 items,” Becker said. “It’s better than having to try to rush, because if you start rushing something’s going to get overlooked. Something’s going to get dropped. And, you know, we don’t want to see that happen.”
The three biggest events of the festival, which attracts an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 people during its run, are the Autorama, Famers and Crafters Day, and parade. Attendance estimates are based on a PennDOT traffic count of the number of cars traveling in and out of town during the week. “As far as an actual count, with us not having an attendance gate, there’s no way for us to have true numbers. We usually have a photographer that will take photos. And a lot of times we look at photos and we’ll try to count and we’re like ‘oh my gosh, that’s unreal,’” she said. “We even work with the airport. They will take our photographers up on our big days and take photos so we kind of get an idea.”
Though the lead up to ALF and then the jam packed nine days of events are time consuming, labor intensive, and the cause of some restless nights, the festival itself is Becker’s reward.
“You’re at an event and you see people laughing. And hugging. And you see the little kids’ faces light up. That’s the reward in what we (the chamber) do. What the gentlemen who started the festival back in 1953 wanted was to bring tourism to Clarion County, to bring people into Clarion. We’re continuing that tradition. And I’m thankful that I’m given the opportunity to oversee that.”