RIDGWAY — Just before the holiday, the Elk County courthouse was abuzz about testimony given to the state Ag Committee Monday on the approval of a $50 million PENNVEST loan, with an interest rate of 1 percent, which was granted to Lyme Timber Company of New Hampshire. The money will be used to acquire 65,000 acres of forested land in Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
PENNVEST is a government supported program, whose mission is to provide low-cost financial assistance for sewer, storm water and drinking water projects throughout the Commonwealth.
Some argue that keeping the land responsibly forested will help improve water quality. Additionally, the project includes the placement of approximately 9,000 acres into a permanent working forest conservation easement, as well as a $700,000 acid mine drainage abatement project.
However, in the testimony, lawmakers posed a number of questions, many of which blatantly asked whether a PENNVEST loan to a private company to purchase private land was an appropriate use of public funds. Other issues brought forth include the ownership of mineral rights on the property, the possibility for additional portions of the land to be placed into forest conversation easement status, and the value of the timber on the acreage.
Livid, Commissioner Jan Kemmer said Thursday, “I believe that a PENNVEST loan to Lyme Timber Company is a complete misuse of public monies. The purpose of PENNVEST dollars is to improve water and sewage facilities in municipalities; if the law allows purchasing of private property by private companies it should be rectified by the legislature to disallow such purchases.”
Commissioner Matt Quesenberry added to the conversation, “There’s been enough missteps (in the loan approval) that suggest that something about this hasn’t been done properly. But I don’t know if it was nefarious.”
To which, Kemmer responded without hesitation, “I think it was.”
Some of those “missteps” mentioned by Quesenberry is that the public was uninformed about both the proposed acquisitions and unable to have a discussion before public money was promised. He added that the commissioners and the county’s planning department were unaware about it until recently.
Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-25) also told the Courier Express, “This transaction greatly concerns me. My office questioned the last transaction with this regard and will be voicing those concerns to the PennVEST Board.”
The buzz of uncertainty and agitation continued to swirl in the courthouse as environmental nonprofit The Conservation Fund, who sought to tag along on the heels of Lyme Timber’s success, submitted and then pulled its PENNVEST application this week. The Conservation Fund is seeking to purchase 25,000 acres of forested land in Elk County.
While county officials presumed that the pull out was a result of the backlash from legislators, officials, and the public in the wake of the Ag committee’s informational meeting, Kyle Shenk, of The Conservation Fund, told the Courier Express in a phone interview Friday morning that he could not confirm or deny the actions of the organization because of a non-disclosure agreement.
The trio of county commissioners were able to talk though.
They affirmed that private land transactions are none of their business, but that these two are different.
They were asked to write letters of support in early March for The Conservation Fund’s acquisition in order to help it get public money from PENNVEST. Instead of approval though, their letter was filled with a series of questions.
As it examined the deals, the commissioners called local industries like Domtar, the paper mill in Johnsonburg, asking if a land grab like this would impact its flow of wood pulp. They also began to research the action and its potential impacts.
Then, they turned their ears to the public.
As news of the land grabs trickled down to the public, the commissioners started to receive calls of concern that ranged from concerns that a county already heavily covered by public land would lose out on tax revenue, especially as there was talk of the timber company turning some of the acreage over to the Western PA Conservancy over time. There were also concerns about if it would be open for public use and a general outcry about the perceived misuse of public money.
Elk County Planning Department director Jodi Brennan said in her 10 years there she has never seen a private company receive a PENNVEST loan.
“We’ve been interested and concerned about the purchase — something like this in Elk County can have a huge impact on a lot of people,” Brennan said. “Obviously we already have too much public land. We have little room for expansion because we’re basically surrounded with the Allegheny National Forest, State Game Lands, DCNR. If you take out the land that is also undevelopable due to the steep slopes, we have a very small window of opportunity to expand any further than where we are.
“The other thing that upset me about the PENNVEST deal was DCNR is basically stating they’re going to have a 9,000 acre easement in perpetuity, which basically means that 9,000 acres will never go into private hands.”
Then the county officials turned their glare to PennVEST itself.
Brennan said PENNVEST has never been a viable resource for water and sewer projects within the county because the interest rates aren’t competitive with other sources or in some cases that it won’t even offer proposals. She added that there are some projects that might have chosen PENNVEST if they had been offered a 1 percent interest rate.
“We have residents paying unimaginably high water and sewer bills because PennVEST didn’t adequately fund their infrastructure projects,” Commissioner Dan Freeburg said.
“For PennVEST to say they have extra money is hard to imagine. And if they do, maybe they should use it to refinance the loans of the communities that are already struggling.”
