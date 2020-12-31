CLARION — Held yearly each December, the Clarion County Arts Council’s (CCAC) Mug Show has inadvertently become something of a holiday tradition, with the show beginning its 22nd consecutive annual run earlier this month at Michelle’s Café.
Gary Greenberg has helped organize the show since its inception and admits originally scheduling over the holidays was largely unintentional. “I don’t recall if it was anything specific,” said Greenberg, who teaches ceramics at Clarion University.
“Within a year after the arts council started, at the first meeting, a mug show was suggested. Thinking back, I don’t recall if there was a specific plan to do it before Christmas. The idea was just to get a series of (art) shows going during the year and this was the slot we fell into.”
The show has come a long way in the past 22 years. Most notable, the show now not only accepts mugs, but also other three-dimensional media, such as decanters, glasses and tea sets.
“Over the years it kind of evolved. It started as mugs because they had a handle so we could hang them from a fishing line on the picture rails around the back (of Michelle’s),” Greenberg said. “Then I started building shelving that could clip over the picture rails (to hold other items).”
Entries in the show are grouped into one of two categories, functional or non-functional. The majority tend to be functional, though because of their decorative nature and creativity, the line between the two categories can be blurred.
“There’s a long history of ceramics being utilitarian, objects used for drinking, for use around the home. That pretty much covers the functional category,” he said.
“Non-functional is more of an open-ended thing, a little bit of a twist. In the past we’ve had mugs that were crocheted, mugs made out of wood, scrap metal, paper, things like that. It broadens the possibilities, it’s based on the idea of what a mug is.”
Like almost every event in 2020, the pandemic forced alterations in the show’s typical format. The opening reception scheduled for December 5 was canceled and judging was delayed. Judging was done a week later by Syracuse University adjunct ceramics professor Chelsey Albert via Zoom.
CCAC Vice-President Taylor Banner said, “This is one of our better attended shows of the year, more so than the opening reception for the Autumn Leaf show. Our normal, traditional opening did not happen this year. In lieu of that, we did a virtual tour of the show that was posted on Michelle’s Facebook page. We’ll also have photographs of the show and announcement of winner’s through photographs on our Facebook page and Michelle’s.”
Though entries come from the around the region, many are the product of work done by students Greenberg teaches. Surprisingly, entries, though down, have not dropped off significantly this year despite students not being in Clarion and having access to a ceramics studio (as a result of the Clarion University’s pivot to remote education).
“It’s (number of entries) probably just a little lower than average. We’re at around 40 entries individually. You can enter up to three pieces that count as a single entry, so a lot of people put in three objects,” Greenberg said.
“This is one of the ways we get the school and students out in the community. Students were working in their garages and basements. I had one person set up a (pottery) wheel in her bathroom.”
Sales from the show make it one of CCAC’s largest fundraisers. According to Banner, any item entered in the show can be sold. Additionally, there is also a sales rack of one-of-kind, hand-made mugs for purchase.
“A lot of people purchase mugs annually from the show. I purchase a mug every year. The coffee mugs I use on a daily basis are all previous entries. I know there’s quite a few people that do that as well,” Banner said.
The show can be viewed in-person from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 2, at Michelle’s Café (any changes will be announced on Michelle’s Café’s Facebook page). Purchases can be made during that time. “If it’s on the sales rack you can come in and purchase it and take it. If they purchase a mug in the juried show we put a sold sticker on it and they can pick it up once the show comes down, but that’s not absolutely necessary,” Banner said.
Banner believes the show is more important this year to local artisans and crafters in terms of exposure than previously, saying, “It’s important, especially in times like these, that we support the local arts and our local craft people and our university’s arts program.”