NEW BETHLEHEM – Valley Flowers and Gifts in New Bethlehem has been busy in recent weeks. COVID-19 has ravaged Clarion and Armstrong counties since early December, impacting everything from nursing-home visits to funeral homes and florists.
Heather Johnson took time out of a hectic day to describe what business is like at her shop and its sister store, Bloom Town Flowers in Rimersburg.
“The only real problem that we have had over the past year has been an occasional shortage of some popular flowers,” she said. “We always have something but maybe not in the exact color that a customer wants.”
Most commercial cut flowers come from abroad, with roses grown in Kenya and Chile and auctioned off in the Netherlands. Early in the pandemic last April, the global $8.5 billion market had all but collapsed because of the coronavirus. Events from weddings to funerals were canceled or delayed.
“We always have lots of beautiful greens and we make the most of those when we are short,” she said. “But our best-selling items are keepsake arrangements of candle lanterns, wind chimes and that type of thing.”
Florists are considered an essential business, and so Valley Flowers and Gifts has seen little impact from state-mandated closings. They offer touch-free delivery service, a bonus and near-necessity for many businesses for the past year.
“Really, in spite of everything and perhaps losing loved ones, people have been great the whole time,” Johnson said. “We are starting to get in our spring merchandise, and customers love coming in to look at our new items, especially in a year like we have been having.”
Johnson said that the biggest challenge is keeping the stores staffed during normal business hours from 9 a.m. daily until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, until 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and until 3 p.m. on Mondays.
If people are not able to make it to the shop in person, they can order floral arrangements or keepsake items online at valleyflowerspa.com.