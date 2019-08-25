BROOKVILLE — Bill’s Barn Cats is going to be closing down at the end of the summer as the owner, Ginger Verdill, moves on to the next stage of her life.
Verdill started Bill’s Barn Cats back in 2013 when her grandfather died unexpectedly, leaving behind a colony of barn cats. Verdill took it upon herself to find a way to help her grandmother, and that ended up involving the cats. She began working to get them all spayed/neutered, and found homes for all the kittens.
The project continued to grow from there as Verdill began working to help many of the cats in the surrounding area. She created a trap-neuter-return (TNR) program to control the population of feral cats. Education is also a big part of the mission, as Verdill tries to inform the community how they can help solve the problem.
Verdill estimates she has helped about 500 cats over the years, and has adopted out a little more than 300 cats in that time as well. She still has cats and kittens that need homes.
She has taken in many cats and kittens over the years, and held many TNR events to help others in the area get their cats neutered. Just this past June and July she rescued between 80 and 90 cats. The only way she can keep cats right now is through foster homes, so she is limited on how many cats she can take on now.
Originally, Verdill had planned to end Bill’s Barn Cats last year because of how full her schedule was with college and work. She got many offers to help her keep going, and decided to try to stay open. Sadly, she didn’t have as much help as people had offered to her, and just can’t keep taking in new cats.
“Yes, I love the cats, but it wasn’t what I thought it was going to be this summer,” Verdill said.
She expected to have much more help and more foster homes available to her. She has many people tell her they are too busy with their jobs and life. Her response is, “so am I,” and she can’t do it all herself.
Verdill is going into her senior year at Clarion University, and will be leaving the area after she graduates next spring. She feels sad about closing down, but says it was going to happen sooner or later anyway.
Right now, she is relying solely on fosters to house the cats that she has, and doesn’t have anyone else available to take cats.
“Everyone asks ‘what do we do now?’ but they can spay and neuter. It really does help,” Verdill said.
She explained the Just Us for the Animals from Punxsutawney and Clarion Paws offer low cost spay/neuter clinics each month that people can take advantage of. The cost for a cat to be fixed at these clinics is usually between $35 to $45. Verdill urges for people to take stray cats to get them fixed, even if they don’t plan on bringing them into their homes.
Another issue she has run into with the cats is scheduling to get them all fixed since there are so many of them. She has 11 ongoing TNR programs around Jefferson County, and two in Clarion County.
Verdill said that many people don’t understand how taxing it is to deal with the phone calls and people that sometimes turn cats in. Even though she has been limited on places to foster cats this summer, she has had many calls with people trying to guilt-trip her into more cats.
“I enjoy helping the cats, it’s mostly dealing with some of the people that make it stressful,” Verdill said.
She sympathizes with the cats in the area, saying that most people don’t have as much patience for cats as they do with dogs. She also mentioned most people only want a kitten if it’s “cute,” meaning fluffy or uniquely colored. She has some difficulty getting people to adopt some of the more “normal” looking cats that have come through the shelter.
She also had an influx of adoption forms come through the website recently, but then receives no reply once they’ve been approved. This makes it hard to get excited about an adoption form until the cat is officially in their new home.
“I’m going to miss it, but this isn’t the end of me helping cats...I’d like to foster for someone else in the future,” Verdill said.
She is passionate about helping cats, and doesn’t want to stop completely, but she needs to prepare for the next step in her life. She thinks fostering for someone else will be a good step for her. Verdill likes the idea of helping without having all the work fall on her in the future. A break from being the one in charge of hundreds of cats will be a change of pace from the last six years.
Verdill regrets that she has to close Bills Barn Cats, but hopes the community has learned some of the importance of getting feral cats fixed. Just getting one cat fixed can prevent many more litters from being added to populations. She looks forward to finding new ways to help cats in the future.