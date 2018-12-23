BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners say municipalities are more able to handle the issue of blighted property than county government.
Act 152 was discussed at a Brookville Borough Council meeting earlier this month. Borough manager Dana Schreckengost informed council that some of the boroughs in Jefferson County were thinking of supporting Act 152. She asked if the council wanted to write a letter in support of Act 152 in case it was implemented in the county.
The Act would allow the county to “authorize the recorder of deeds to charge and collect an additional fee not to exceed $15 for each deed and mortgage recorded.” The fee would be placed in a county demolition fund and municipalities would be able to apply for that funding to demolish blighted property.
At the time, borough Zoning Officer Emerson Turnbull said Brookville might get shortchanged as it wasn’t in as bad of shape as other municipalities in regards to blighted properties.
Council had had tabled any action on the issue but Tuesday’s comments by the commissioners make it a mute point as the county does not plan to implement the Act.
Commissioner Jack Matson said the county would only collect about $30,000 to $45,000, which would only pay for about a house and a half to be demolished.
He noted that the municipalities have “more tools in their toolbelt” to handle blighted property, but added that if there are grants available, the county would be willing to help municipalities apply for them.
Nuclear energy
The commissioners, however, did adopt a resolution supporting the policies to preserve the state’s nuclear energy plants. The state has five plants and three are being closed early, including Beaver Valley and Three Mile Island.
They cited the creation of thousands of jobs, the strengthening of a committment to a pollution- and carbon-free environment, ensuring a more reliable electric grid and creating sustainable energy as plant positives. They noted that there is nothing in place to replace the energy the plants created once they close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.