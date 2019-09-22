CLEARFIELD — Diners will get to feast on a meal made from locally sourced food and wine at the Clearfield County Conservation District’s annual Bounty Dinner, according to District Manager Wille Null, of the Clearfield County Conservation District.
The 4th annual bounty dinner will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Expo I Building at the Clearfield County Driving Park.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
To make the dinner more accessible to people and with the dinner being held in a larger venue than previous years, the conservation district cut the price to $20 per person or $110 for a table of six. Previously it was $28 per person.
Null said they hope to sell 200 tickets this year.
The dinner features foods from local farmers and businesses. This year’s theme is “Backyard Barbecue” and the dinner will be prepared by Shannon’s Catering, of DuBois, using products donated by the following: brisket from the Kerr Cattle Company, beef sliders from Goss Run Farm, barbecue pulled pork from Hidden Star Country Kitchen, potatoes from Bell’s Potato Farm, coleslaw from Snyder’s Farm Market, two different desserts made from blueberries from Krasinski’s Blueberries LLC and apples from Tammy’s Garden.
There will also be wine from the Bee Kind Winery, pickles from Weedbull’s Pickles, fresh baked buns from Dawn Kunesman’s Delicious Distractions, ice cream from Galliker’s and honey butter from S. Morris Apiaries.
There will also be a Chinese auction, fundraisers and door prizes and a DJ will provide light music.
“It’s is going to be a lot of fun. Null said. “There will be some great food and prizes.”
The conservation district staff will also have a short presentation on the conservation district and why it hosts the dinner.