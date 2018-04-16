Brady Twp. talks sewage, electronics disposal
LUTHERSBURG — Construction of a new sewage treatment plant is underway in Brady Township.
Supervisor chairman Charlie Muth said the township now has final approval for all aspects of the sewage system and construction of the treatment plant has already started with ground clearing, and the other aspects of the construction could begin before the end of the month.
Notices regarding the status of the project may be posted on a bulletin board on the outside of the township building and residents who will be part of the system will soon receive letters updating them about their responsibilities.
He added that the list of contractors has increased to 20 and those contractors are expected to be certified in the near future.
Electronics disposal will be held Aug. 22.
Secretary Sheri DeBoer said residents looking to dispose of electronics such as televisions, computer monitors and other electronics that cannot be sent to a municipal landfill may take those items to Clearfield on that date, but they will need to pre-register by either calling 1-866-815-0016 or registering online at www.ecsp.net.
There will be charges for the the items’ disposal based of the type of item and its weight.
