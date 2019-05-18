BROCKWAY — The Brockway Schools & Community Education Foundation raised more than $20,000 at its annual gala event.
The Brockway Schools & Community Education Foundation provides enrichment opportunities to students in the Brockway Area School District. The Foundation is not funded by the school district, but is an independent public charity that receives its funding from Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) money and tax-deductible donations from community partners. The Foundation provides funding for dual enrollment classes, AP classes, Artist-in-Residence Programs, and other academic projects. Recently, the Foundation spearheaded a community matching program that brought additional funding to classrooms in the school district as well as redecorating the elementary school steps.
For Foundation Executive Director Lisa Rutherford, the highlight of the event was the Student Showcase.
“They were wonderfully professional, sincere, and hilarious!” Rutherford said. “Everyone really enjoyed hearing their stories and speaking with each of them throughout the evening.”
The showcase students told stories of opportunities they received with help from the Foundation. They also acted as servers, salespeople, and cleaners.
“The food was delightful and elegantly presented,” Rutherford continued. “The gifts were generous and beautiful.”