The Man of the Year for the Brockway Area in 2020 is the Rev. Dr. Victor Baxter. He was born in Butte, Montana, on August 20, 1941, the second child of Rose Baxter.
When John McKinney of Westville in Jefferson County was mustered out of military service in Montana, he found work in his past Pennsylvania occupation of mining and developed a friendship with Rose and her young family. She recognized McKinney’s desire to come back to Pennsylvania, his family and friends, and the family did that in 1954.
Enrolled in the Brockway-Snyder Schools, Victor Baxter was an outstanding and memorable athlete in wrestling and baseball but also in non-sports with the Thespian Club, class plays, and “Varsity B” performances; the high school yearbook; and chorus all through high school including county chorus in his final school years. He was always active as a youth and was a very dependable newspaper delivery boy in his neighborhood along Westville Road and later near the Tastee Freeze along Route 219.
Baxter started as a general laborer at Brockway Glass in March of 1962 and eventually became a foreman in the Tool and Die Division of Brockway Mould. He was a member of Local # 110 Union G.M.P. and AFL CIO where he held many positions for 1,200 members and was shop steward. He had the honor of serving as company representative to have lunch with President George Bush Sr. representing the glass industry. Eventually, he opted for an early retirement in order to pursue a pastoral position on a full-time basis in October of 1999. As a sideline in later years, he designed and helped to build the steeples of the Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, the Beechtree Union Church for free, and most recently the Lighthouse Community Church.
Meanwhile, he got together with the love of his life, a girl from “the other side of the tracks,” across Route 219 on Granville Road. He was married to Barbara Foradori on June 22, 1963, and they became parents to three children: Robin Baxter, a teacher at Brockway High School; Darla Elder, the head nurse at Edinboro University; and John Baxter, a guidance counselor in the Fox Chapel School System. They have seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and another on the way in April. His extended family also includes brother Dick Baxter, sister Agnes Hoover, their children, and many Foradoris.
The Baxters have attended almost all sporting events, plays, concerts, special events, etc. and many graduations including high school, college and graduate schools of their children and grandchildren. Their children tell that their dad was always the best dressed man in the bleachers since his rootin’ for his children was typically slipped in between church services and meetings, funerals, home and hospital visitations, and other special services in connection with the Lighthouse Community Church on Main Street in Brockway which he organized in 1985. He has been instrumental in the building and renovation of the church facilities including a new parking lot, installation of stained-glass windows and construction of a major, all-purpose addition to the building.
He was elected to the Brockway School Board in January of 1976 and served three consecutive terms, nine successive years as president/chairman. He served on the building committee through two major building additions on the elementary and high school buildings, and acted as chairperson of the board’s negotiating team in negotiations for the teacher and service-personnel union contracts. He was instrumental in starting the school district’s National Honor Society while president of the school board.
Baxter received his preaching diploma and was ordained in the spring of 1982 from Transylvania Bible School (more recently changed to Biblical Life Institute) had earned his Bachelor of Religious Education Degree in 2003 and master’s degree in 2004; followed by the Doctor of Religious Education Degree in August of 2005 all through the Evangelical Bible Seminary of Greenacres, Florida.
He is currently involved in the community as president of the 12-church Brockway Area Ministerium; chairperson of the Brockway’s Salvation Army, and its Project “Bundle-Up” and “Kettle-Drive coordinator; member of the Executive Committee for the Council of Human Dignity for Toby Terrace; of the Advisory Committee for Highland View Nursing Home; of the Special Olympics Chapter for Brockway, DuBois and Punxsutawney; of the Beechtree Cemetery Association; of the Brockway Citizens of the Year Committee; of the area’s top fund-raising team for the American Diabetes Association in recent years; and a willing member of any other worthwhile thing that comes along.