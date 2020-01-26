The Woman of the Year for the Brockway Area in 2020 is Sylvia Regotti Verne. She was born on November 8, 1936, in the old Maple Avenue Hospital in DuBois, the daughter of Silvio and Margaret Foster Regotti.
Her father was a popular barber in Brockway with a shop that was located in the building that housed the First National Bank (on the current site of the S & T Bank) inside a raised porch approximately where today’s front door is located. Later the shop was moved into the renovated building currently occupied by “Rainbowtique” just to the west on Main Street.
Silvio taught his wife to be a beautician and they shared the same shop for many years. They raised a family of three, two sons and one daughter, Sylvia. Son Richard (now deceased) and wife Ruth moved to Ohio where he opened his own barber shop that continues to be occupied by his own son today. The younger son Gerard is now retired to life in Florida with his wife Gail.
In high school, Sylvia Verne followed the academic course but was actively involved in just about everything available to girls of her generation – intramural sports; cheerleader/C.L.S.; Press Club; school newspaper and yearbook staff and salesman; Future Homemakers; and student teacher as both a junior and a senior. She was also the school’s choice as May Queen during her senior year.
Following graduation from Brockway-Snyder-Washington Joint High School in 1954, Verne enrolled at St. Vincent School of Nursing in Erie although she was not really pleased to be forced to leave her beloved hometown. Whenever she came home on the train, she would pack up all her belongings with the small hope that she wouldn’t have to go back – but she always did. She was a good student and earned a registered nurse certification.
She married Tom Verne, of Brockway, on June 20, 1959, and they settled into a house on Ninth Avenue in town. Their family expanded the Verne traditions with their daughter Lisa (Don) Moore and three sons: Tom (Melinda), Paul (Penny), and Mark (Krista) and now nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Over her nursing career, she worked at the St. Mary’s and DuBois hospitals as well as the Christ the King Manor and in the private offices of Dr. Lorenzo and Dr. Badamo in Brockway and Dr. DeFazio when he first opened in Brockway and later after he moved his office to DuBois. Her training was also a very big help to her family when her husband came down with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Verne kept him at home as he wished and worked full-time while taking care of him as well. Her sons, Tom and Mark, were both diabetic and on dialysis until they each had a kidney/pancreas transplant in 2004. She went with them to Pittsburgh through that whole process and the subsequent recovery for each.
She has been a member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church for her entire life and for many years with the church’s Rosary Society. Working with her good friend, the late Mary Scarnati, she took the main responsibility for decorating the sanctuary for each of the church holidays throughout the year. She also volunteered to clean the linens, altar cloths, and utensils for weekly mass. She never complains and sets up everything willingly and faithfully.
Verne has also been a board member of the Brockway Historical Society for several terms. Now retired she is a faithful volunteer to filing things, slips and papers that come in; operates the copy equipment; does researching as requested on site, by mail or phone or online; or just about anything that comes along. Her friends declare that Sylvia has a real love for history.
She works the polls at the Brockwayville Depot on Election Day. She is interested in politics and attends monthly borough council meetings with the hope of being invited to special events day by day, although she usually doesn’t have time to attend. Her family and friends pass along the word that, “Don’t argue with Sylvia, know that you won’t win!”
Verne’s hobbies include reading, gardening, and watching Steeler football. She also likes to help her family and a few years ago, when her son Paul was going to paint his living room, she volunteered to help, telling him, “It will only take them about two hours to finish the job!” Well, it took a lot longer! Now whenever anyone says they are going to paint, they are advised by the family, “Ask mom to help, it’ll only take you two hours!”