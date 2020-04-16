BROOKVILLE — To many Americans, the census is just something the government conducts every 10 years as a way to count how many people live in the United States.
It’s much more than that though, as the numbers collected are used for a variety of things, including how federal funds are distributed to local communities.
So filling out, or not filling out the census, can really help or hurt the town you live in, and Brookville has dealt with how it can hamper a community the past decade following the 2010 Census after some residents may have failed to complete it.
“We just missed the 4,000 count in the last census” said Brookville Borough manager Dana D. Schreckengost. “So, we were only eligible for non-entitlement CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding, which has really hurt us over the course of all these years. That’s several $100,000 that we’ve missed out on.
“You have to apply for the non-entitlement, where if we had reached that census count (4,000), then we would be automatically eligible for CDBG funding every year.”
That funding helps the borough perform maintenance such as paving roads and fixing sidewalks or underground work on things like storm lines and drains.
“It’s not necessarily the fun stuff, but the essential stuff that we need in today’s world,” Schreckengost said.
So, the borough was making a bigger push to make sure it hit the necessary census number to get that guaranteed grant money before that effort was hampered by the government shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes the borough had planned were canceled and door-to-door efforts are on hold, with face-to-face interaction discouraged because of social distancing. All Census stuff is now being down electronically.
“We’re definitely afraid the whole lockdown is going to play a big part in skewing our census numbers,” Schreckengost said. “We’re really concerned about the elderly population here that they might need some assistance on how to answer it electronically, and we’re just not able to provide that for them right now.
“We have heard the Census is delayed until August, as a new official due date, but we haven’t received any official word on that (yet). But, we’re hoping maybe we can get some classes in after everything is lifted.
“We’re just trying to get the very simple message out that Census counts equal money,” she said. “If people can kind of grasp that, we’re hoping they’ll be more encouraged to submit those couple of answers.”