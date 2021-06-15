BROOKVILLE — The “Church on the Corner” has a new minister.
On May 2nd, the Brookville Presbyterian Church, located at the intersection of Main and White Streets, welcomed Rev. Dr. Stanley Bhasker to the pulpit after he accepted a full-time call.
“Pastor Stanley,” as he likes to be called, becomes the 29th minister in the 197-year history of the church. He succeeds Rev. Nathan Royster, who left in October 2019.
“I thank God for this opportunity to be in your midst,” Rev. Bhasker said after being introduced. “God provided the journey of faith, and we meet at different junctions and different intersections. God has brought me and my family here.”
In the 18 months before Rev. Bhasker’s arrival, the Sunday services at Brookville Presbyterian had been led by a mixture of lay ministers, retired pastors, and members of the congregation.
Immediately prior to coming to Brookville, Rev. Bhasker was the head minister at First Presbyterian Church in Bath, N.Y.
“Pastor Stanley understands people and dynamics of all backgrounds and walks of life and handles them with care,” said Kristie Taylor, the co-chairperson of Brookville’s Pastoral Nominating Committee. “After just a few services, I can tell that he will challenge us to listen for the will of the Lord and to take action.”
A native of India, Rev. Bhasker served others as a social worker traveling to various villages and teaching children English and math before joining the ministry. Since that time, he has served congregations in Vellore, India; New York City; Washington, D.C.; Huntingdon, Pa.; Colver and Revloc, Pa., in addition to his most recent work in Bath.
Rev. Bhasker’s family comprises his wife, Sarah, and two sons, Andrew and Clifford.
Services at Brookville Presbyterian Church are held at 10:30 a.m. each week and can be streamed through the church’s YouTube channel as well. More information is available by calling the church office at (814) 849-2413 or by visiting brookvillepresby.org.