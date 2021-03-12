NEW BETHLEHEM — March and April always present a higher incidence of wildfires. So far this season, with snow on the ground longer into the year, they have been few in number, but a daytime blaze often leaves volunteer fire departments scrambling to man the pumps and hoses.
Ed Goth, lieutenant and treasurer for the New Bethlehem Fire Company, was just back from battling a 5 a.m. blaze on Friday. Later the same day, his company was called out to respond to a brush fire along South Reidsburg Road.
“People think that because the ground surface is wet from spring rains, that it is safe to burn things outside,” he said. “The real problem comes from the dryness of the material above it.”
“You have to be careful with outdoor burning at this time of year, especially on a windy day. Next month when everything starts greening up, the fire risk goes down a lot.”
Bill Cloak, Pine Township-Templeton VFD chief, said that getting a full crew together during the daylight hours is always a challenge. Without the help of neighboring departments, firefighters could be in a dangerous position.
“We cooperate with area companies, which offers everybody extra coverage when manpower might be an issue,” he said. “We had a couple of blazes in one day, but I cannot give enough thanks to the other companies.”
Cloak and Brad Salizzoni, Rimbersburg’s fire chief, both spoke of how hard it is to recruit new members.
“Most firefighters have daytime jobs and it is hard for them,” Salizzoni said, phoning in his portion of the interview from his day job that took him out of the area. “Since we started going with double dispatch with Sligo and East Brady, we always have coverage now.”
Goth said that he is fortunate to have an employer, Charles Leach Insurance in New Bethlehem, who allows him to respond to daytime fires, the most common type during wildfire season.
“Like everybody else, most departments’ younger firefighters have outside jobs. Chuck (Leach) has a lot of past history with the New Bethlehem department and has always emphasized volunteerism,” Goth said.
He added that Station 600 along Arch Street in New Bethlehem has been having good results in recruiting younger members.
“We have a lot of young people now, and we encourage 16- and 17-year-olds to sign up if they are eligible,” he said.
The extra manpower comes in handy at anytime, especially during the company’s successful fundraising events.
“This past year, the community has really responded well, above our expectations,” Goth said. “We cannot thank the people of the valley for all that they do. On top of that, we applied for and received a number of grants which always help.”
All area fire companies need the public’s help in other ways. Right now, the chiefs and officers say, the best way to help out is by not doing any outdoor burning, especially if the day is windy. Flying embers can ignite dry winter vegetation, causing a potential brush fire.