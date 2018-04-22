RIDGWAY — Those planning to go to the annual Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous this month, as well as the carvers, will find a lot going on in downtown Ridgway.
Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth says there will be vendors set up along Main Street all the way to the Veterans of Foreign Wars building and businesses will be having sidewalk sales during their regular business hours.
Another major event that will be taking place on Saturday, April 28, along with the Rendezvous will be the 37th Annual Ridgway YMCA Triathlon and Challenge. The Rendezvous was not the only major event making changes this year. While the carvers are arriving in Ridgway in April rather than February or March for a shorter stay, the YMCA added Challenges to its annual event. The challenges, Shuttleworth says, means that people do not have to compete in all three parts of the triathlon if they do not wish to. The money raised at the triathlon benefits Ridgway YMCA youth programs.
Another event taking place during this time is Elk County’s first ever Trout-A-Thon. The event includes nine streams that have been stocked with trout and more than 200 prizes. Anyone catching a tagged fish can bring the blue tag to the Welcome Center at 300 Main St. and be eligible to draw a fish from the fish tank. Each fish has a number that corresponds to a prize.
Shuttleworth said the event began April 14 and runs through the end of May. Anyone coming to the Rendezvous can bring their gear and try their luck in nearby streams.
She noted that the Rendezvous was bring music into downtown as well.
Those hungry for a chicken barbecue, won’t want to miss the Chicken BBQ going on at the North Broad Street Fire Hall on Saturday. Shuttleworth said it begins around 4 p.m.
There are many options available for anyone looking for a bite to eat that weekend. Shuttleworth noted there were many fine eateries in town to choose from as well as vendors at the Rendezvous. Elk County Foods will be doing an outdoor food sale as well, she said.
She mentioned that unique boutiques can be found along North Broad and Main streets for those looking to do a little shopping. Anyone who is interested in art may want to check out the Elk County Council on The Arts on Main Street. Throughout the weekend they will be able to view Snow White Awoke: An Artist’s Perspective by PA Wilds artist Julie Mader. The exhibit is a mixed media interpretation of garden and woodland flowers with a salute to her love of reading and favorite childhood stories, according to the ECCOTA website.
Shuttleworth said the Rendezvous has a great economic impact on the businesses in town as it draws 30,000 to 40,000 people into the area. She noted that everyone is waiting to see how it plays out this year as in previous years the event has been held at the end of February or beginning of March. She said the hope is that it will businesses a second quarter boost, that was missed in the first quarter. Local businesses support the Rendezvous event and are waiting to see how the format change plays out for the town’s economy.
With a busy weekend expected, Shuttleworth noted that anyone wishing to camp in the area can get ahold of Lazy River Canoe that has a nearby camping area. There will also be two parking areas set up – on at St. Leo’s at the bottom of Boot Jack and one at the old Motion Control Industries on Gillis Avenue.
The Welcome Center will be open all three days ready to provide information on the weekend events and more.
