STRATTANVILLE — Several weeks into the school closures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the feeling of isolation can really set in.
But for youngsters who attend Clarion-Limestone Elementary School, administrators and teachers have gone out of their way to let students know that they’re still a part of a larger community.
And it’s not just the students missing their favorite teachers, but vice versa as well.
“It’s just hard for us and the teachers to be away from the students this long,” C-L Elementary principal Kristie Taylor said. “We just love this community.”
That’s why Taylor and others have been using the “Clarion-Limestone Elementary PTO and School Info” Facebook page to stay connected through this ever-extending moment in history.
Shortly after the schools closed several weeks ago, Taylor began doing nightly video story-times for C-L students, and anyone else who would like to view the videos.
At the end of each story-time, Taylor gives the children two books to choose from for the following day’s story-time, and then they can vote on which book they want to hear next.
Taylor said the story-times take place daily at 7 p.m., and this week she branched out and had special guests.
Several hundred people tune in to view the story-times, and around 50 children take part in the online voting each day.
Taylor said the feedback has been very positive, from comments posted online to in-person compliments as she helps out at the school’s lunch pick-ups.
“The kids come through the lunch pick-up and comment on the stories,” she said. “That really has been a nice way to stay connected with the community.”
The Facebook page has also been keeping students and families engaged by hosting a number of interactive events. Two weeks ago, the page hosted a virtual Spirit Week, during which each day students were asked to post photos of them based on that day’s theme. For example, one day students had to make something and post a photo.
“We’re getting families to do things together,” Taylor said.
This week, students were asked to post “shout-out” photos and videos to their teachers and C-L staff members.
In addition to these fun, interactive online events, Taylor said the school has also been posting resources and ideas for families to keep the learning going during the stoppage, and has begun enrichment and review programs for students.
“Guaranteeing all of our families have access is a priority for us,” Taylor said, noting that the school closures have not only been felt by the students, but the staff as well.
“We miss them,” Taylor said. “We just want to have school in session.”