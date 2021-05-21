CLARION — Clarion University’s year-and-a-half long implementation of a remote learning model in the face of the global pandemic forced many on-campus programs to rethink the way they educated students. Significantly impacted was the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders’ (CSD) offering of services through its speech and hearing clinic, a vital component in the training of graduate students to provide clinical treatment. Rather than learning to treat clients in a more traditional face-to-face manner at the clinic, students were obligated to provide services online via videoconferencing (teletherapy).
With the implementation of teletherapy, clinic director Dr. Mary Pat McCarthy realized her clinicians-in-training could provide therapy to those in distant locations just as easily as if they lived down the street. Thus, by working with various intermediaries, an alliance was arranged between Clarion’s CSD program and the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid in Spain. This collaboration gave Clarion student-clinicians the opportunity to provide speech-language therapy services to college-age Spanish students with global developmental delays (an umbrella term to describe those with cognitive and/or physical delays).
“It’s (the program in Spain) for people with special needs to work on their career skills. And one of the skills is English,” McCarthy said. “They (program administrators) found if they (their students) got jobs in the hotel industry or the tourist industry they needed to have some English. The idea was to get our clinicians to serve as the primary instructors in the English speaking program for those with disabilities.”
Emily Baker, a CSD student from Strattanville, had previously worked face-to-face coaching a client with development delays in a work setting. When asked to participate in the teletherapy program with Spain, she responded enthusiastically.
“The opportunity was really out of the blue. I didn’t hesitate to jump on it because being a first year graduate student I wanted to have the opportunity to actually work with people. With the pandemic that made things difficult, so I couldn’t pass this up,” Baker said.
Thus, since early fall, Baker, a 2016 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School, found herself online every Monday and Thursday from 6:30-8 a.m. providing habilitation services to students in Spain.
“Each lesson focuses on a certain category; different vocabulary, different verbs, different grammar ideas,” she said. “Aolany Mercado (another graduate student) and I take our students to an online breakout room where we’ll review the lesson and have them practice pronouncing the words.
“So we practice articulation and pronunciation. Then we’ll have them apply it based on the topics we’re focusing on that day. The main goal is to get them to be social communicators using the English language, so we always try to make the lessons as functional as possible.”
One of the challenges Baker faced was not speaking Spanish. “I took some Spanish classes in elementary school, but in high school I took French. I was very worried that would be a limitation, that I wouldn’t be able to do my best. But Dr. Walliser (the director of the program in Spain) serves as my translator,” Baker said. “I’m really glad it didn’t stop me because the language barrier has not affected the relationships I’ve made with the students or the progress I’ve seen.”
Another challenge was doing teletherapy, especially since the clinical training of most students focuses on face-to-face intervention. “To be thrown into that (teletherapy) right off the bat was definitely a challenge. It’s definitely helped me think on my feet a lot, just with technical issues,” she said.
Despite the challenges, McCarthy has nothing but praise for Baker’s performance. “She’s truly demonstrated the benefits of working interprofessionally to meet the needs of the populations we serve. Because of her work ethic and commitment, this program is a resounding success. She helped develop a curriculum and materials that will supplement instruction in the collaborative for years to come.”
Baker’s work doing teletherapy was recently recognized by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Speech-Language-Hearing Association, which awarded her Student Honors of the Association. For Baker, however, it’s all about helping others and becoming the best speech-language pathologist she can be. “It really warms my heart whenever they (her students) nail the correct pronunciation or say that sentence we’ve been working on all class in fluent English. It’s nice to know that you’re helping them,” Baker said.
“It’s also really helped me develop the therapeutic skills that will be needed when I go out on externship. It’s showed me you really need to think outside the box and tailor your therapy session to the students’ needs. It’s helped me make clinical decisions on my own and become confident in my own abilities.”