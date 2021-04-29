CLARION — A pack of dogs – and their owners – converged on the show ring at the Clarion Canine Obedience Club (CCOC) Training Center near Knox April 23-25 to compete in a weekend of rally and obedience trials.
“A lot (of competitors) travel up from Pittsburgh, out east, and Ohio. They like our building because we only have one ring, it’s especially nice for younger dogs. At some of the bigger shows you’ll have three rings and they’re very distracted,” said club president Kathy Shoffstall, of Brookville.
The competition events, both rally and obedience, are scored on the teamwork between a handler and their dog as they navigate a course of exercises and challenges.
In rally trials, competitors proceed through 10-20 stations at which the dog must perform randomly selected activities, such as sitting, staying, turning in a specified direction, side stepping, and backing up. Conversely, the more rigorous obedience trials require that the dog perfectly execute a predefined set of tasks, including heeling, sitting, performing a figure-eight, retrieving, jumping, and recalling.
“In rally you’re able to talk to your dog, you can coach the dog. In obedience you’re allowed to give one, not even (a) command, but a praise. Like if the dog is lagging behind a bit you can say ‘good boy’ or something to make them catch up,” said Shoffstall.
“For rally I can talk to him a lot. That’s how I started, because I could talk to him. Obedience you can’t as much,” said Stacy Wolbert, of Lucinda, who competed in the rally trials with her 5-year-old Great Dane, Zephyr. “They say rally is kind of a stepping stone to obedience because you can talk to them honing their skills but then you can’t.”
The competitions were open to any dog, purebreds and mixed breeds alike, with the canines in each event divided according to size and experience. Leashes were sometimes used and sometimes not depending upon the level at which the dog-handler team was competing.
Typically dogs must be at least 6 months old to enter a trial, though training begins when they are several weeks old.
Experienced obedience competitor Rick Hood, of Gibsonia, said, “I usually start them (his dogs) when I first get them at seven or eight weeks. I usually don’t get them in the ring until they’re about 2 years old, it takes at least two to get them started (in competition) probably.”
Many of the competitors first entered the sport simply because they wanted a trained dog. The competition aspect came later.
“I brought him (Zephyr) to this club and was just going to take classes to have him well-behaved, because as a Great Dane he was potentially going to be huge. I fell in love with making him a therapy dog, so I thought I’d take rally classes to help hone in the commands for the therapy dog test. And we fell in love with rally,” Wolbert said.
Hood, who participated in the obedience trials with his 2 1/2-year-old German shepherd, Roxy, said, “I always wanted a well-trained dog. I just happened to go by a place that trained dogs and I started watching. I got some books and I started reading and watching videos and I just kind of learned on my own how to do it.”
Regardless of the motivation, it was generally agreed that training a dog and participating in events, such as those this past weekend, strengthens the connection between human and animal.
“It really enhances the bond you have with your dog. It’s just something you can’t really put into words, the bond that you develop,” said Shoffstall.
“You’ll find a bond that you didn’t realize you could have with a dog,” Hood said. “The hours spent training are well worth it and you bond and it (the dog) becomes your best buddy.”
A kinship between the human participants was also evident, not only as the result of their mutual love for dogs, but also through good-natured competition.
Pat Yohe, of Monongahela (Washington County), and his wife Karen own obedience competitor Macy, a 3-year-old Cardigan Welsh Corgi. “A big part of the sport is camaraderie, the friends that you make, the people that you’re with, helping each other with their dogs,” he said. “It’s more than a competition. We all want to win, but we’re all glad when somebody else does too. We’re happy for them and that’s the way it should be. A lot of sportsmanship.”
At its heart, however, the weekend of trials was all about one thing – people and their dogs enjoying time together.
Karen Yohe summed up the experience of training and competing, saying, “It’s having fun with your dogs.”