BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School’s Chamber Singers presented a program last Monday night for the Brookville Area School Board.
“March is Music in our Schools Month,” said high school music teacher Deanna Owens.
She told the board that “our junior senior high building houses 675 students and of those 675, over 270 of them are involved in a music ensemble. For a district our size, that is incredible!”
Owens added, “Our program here in Brookville is well supported and valued in our community. Other districts use our music department as an example.”
During the program she announced the names of students in band, orchestra and choir who have qualified for the district and regional competitions this year. Recognized were: Luke Heckman and Amanda Wolfe, district jazz band; Ellie Wingard, Sydney Barto, Bella Stormer and Emma Kovacs, district orchestra; Adrian Kessler, Brian Burkett, Marcy Schindler, Regan Reitz, Donovan Hoffman and Luke Heckman, district band; Adrian Kessler, Brian Burkett and Marcy Schindler, region band; Ellie Wingard, Mikyla Georgvich, Stephen Martz, Patrick Deal and Liam Girty, district choir; and Ellie Wingard, Mikyla Georgvich and Patrick Deal, region choir.
Two members of the ensemble, senior Adrian Kessler and sophomore Ellie Wingard, gave brief presentations on the question, “How has music influenced your life?”
Band and choir have influenced my life “more than anything else I have participated in,” Kessler said. “I don’t know if I could live without it.”
She said she gives all the “credit to my teachers, my role models. Without them I would not be the person I am today.”
Kessler plans to continue her musical activities as a student at Westminster College.
Wingard said in her life, music “isn’t just a hobby, it’s a necessity and a part of my everyday life.” Talking about other music students, she added, “these kids are so accepting, of anyone. My stutter went from every word to once a sentence, because of music. No matter how bad my day is going, music is a stress reliever. Miss Owens and Miss Ferris are the best therapists I’ve ever had. Now I don’t feel scared.”
In the future she plans to go to college “to be a music therapist, to help other kids like me.”
Members of the group as well as Owens thanked the board for their continued support of the musical programs.
The Chamber Singers concluded the program by performing “Set Me as a Seal” by Rene Clausen, a song they will be singing during the Baccalaureate service for the Class of 2018.
