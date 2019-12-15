DuBOIS — Shortly after the official opening of the Soul Platter Café in early March, Todd Seligman, a certified executive chef, walked into the downtown DuBois nonprofit restaurant prepared to volunteer.
"Wow, it seems like yesterday," Seligman recalled.
A friend of one of three founders approached him, asking if he would be interested in volunteering.
Seligman had read newspaper stories about the café, a "pay-what-you-can" restaurant, where individuals and families are served with dignity and are not turned away if they don’t have any ... or enough ... money to pay for their meal. Their meals are paid by individuals willing to “pay it forward” and make an extra donation when they dine.
"It's actually a very, very cool idea," Seligman thought, and so his answer was a definite yes to volunteering.
"I mean, here's the thing, all the years of everything that I've done, now I get to take all of those experiences and all of those opportunities that I've had and put that to work to help people, to help people who really need it," Seligman said. "And that's a really important thing."
So when he walked into the café, there was no doubt in his mind, he was there to volunteer.
"It wasn't a matter of, 'Hmm,'" he said.
Like most of those interested in volunteering at the café, Seligman walked in with the idea of figuring out where he would fit in and where he could best provide assistance.
The Soul Platter Café relies on a volunteer network to help with leadership and organizational structure, food sourcing, cooking and serving, marketing and more. Volunteers start by participating in café training, learning about the café vision, its customers, stakeholders and partners, as well as the core values of One World Everybody Eats Foundation.
At first, Seligman didn't tell them about his extensive background as a food professional other than the fact that he enjoys cooking.
"I think that's a little, I don't know, egotistical, presumptuous," Seligman said. "I told them, probably the back of the house is where I prefer to be. I think one of the founder's friends gave her a little heads up, but there's a lot of people who put their time and their effort in here. They may not be professional chefs, but they certainly have their expertise on what they do. It's a collection of good people."
Born in Canada, Seligman said his family eventually moved to the United States.
"In West Virginia, I went to college for business administration," he said. "Then I found that I really enjoy cooking and so I started working in restaurants under some chefs, kicked around, got my own kitchens. I was an executive chef in various places, ended up in New York, and when I got there I decided I really needed to go back and get a formal education. So I went to The Culinary Institute of America, graduating with high honors in 1990."
Seligman is also a two-time apprentice to the Certified Master Chef Exam, the highest certification one can achieve in the cooking profession.
Early in his career, Seligman practiced his culinary skills at country clubs, hotels and independent restaurants.
"It's a frugal lifestyle and you're never home," he said. Being married and raising a family, he chose to work for a contract management company, running their food service, affording him a little better lifestyle.
"I ended up becoming the corporate executive chef, so I was in charge of all the culinary operations for the country," Seligman said.
The career took him to Charleston, South Carolina, then Tucson, Arizona, and eventually he ended up at corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.
Eventually that company got bought by another company and his office was moved to Philadelphia.
"As part of that, we were responsible for feeding all of the athletes at the Olympics," Seligman said. "I've had an opportunity to travel the world, in essence, and live in various countries. So I lived for a while in Athens, Greece, Beijing, China, London, England, Rio de Janeiro."
When his office moved from Chicago to Philadelphia, Seligman didn't want to relocate.
"Since I did nothing but travel, even when I'm not overseas doing it, my responsibilities took me everywhere in the U.S.," he said. "In order for my wife to not lose her mind and have the support she needed, her mother retired here. And so we moved here and that way she had the support of her mother to help look after the kids while I was away."
Seligman retired two years ago, allowing him time to do some consulting work, as well as volunteer for the Soul Platter café, where he is known as "Chef Todd."
"Chef Todd kind of happened to us, right time right place for us both," co-founder Erin Heath said. "We didn't go out recruiting for a chef. But like so many things that have grown organically through networking in the community, we found ourselves at a point late last spring with our jaws dropping, feeling that we lucked out and our little café caught his eye."
Co-Founder Stefanie DuRussell, who is also the café's kitchen manager, agrees.
"I just feel blessed that he has found us here," DuRussell said. "He has taught me so many things, showing me how to be professional."
Heath said Chef Todd has been able to synthesize much of his world experiences in cuisine and bring a mix of world beat influence, a sophistication, and an elevation to their kitchen.
"Before that we were all just cooks," Heath said. "We still are but are learning so much from him. Some of the food we serve reflects a global influence but it's curated in a way that our collective choices for each week's menu are merely a play on good old comfort food: Meats, pastas and grains, cheese and sauces, pastry, and whole foods and herbs we all know but blended in fresh ways."
While talking about growing organically, Heath said, because Soul Platter now has a volunteer credentialed-chef, they are also attracting other talent in the kitchen including two culinary students. Mike Rockwell, of Reynoldsville, has volunteered on many occasions, and he has one semester left at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Culinary Academy, in addition to Jenny Passmore, of Curwensville, a current culinary student of Escoffier Institute of Boulder, Colorado.
Chef Todd's wife, Stacy, is also a regular volunteer at the café.
Future plans for early 2020 involving the Seligmans include a collaborative event with their daughter, Victoria Seligman, Heath said. Victoria has a bachelor of science in culinary science from the Culinary Institute of America, which is located in Hyde Park, N.Y. She is currently living in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is a chef at a private boys school in Manhattan, as well as a chef on the opening team for a new restaurant concept in Brooklyn.
Seligman said he feels very fortunate that he can take all of his past experiences and try to use them to help people and contribute to the effort at the café.
One way he does that is to try and help with the coordination of getting meals out to café patrons.
"There's more to it than just making a dish," he said. "You have to coordinate and get everything out together just like in a regular restaurant. And it's fun because you're taking people who don't have a lot of that type of experience in professional kitchens and trying to help with that organization, let's say. When you get 40 people walking in the door all at the same time, it's a little different than just cooking."
Everybody contributes in some way, Seligman said, whether it's the co-founders or another volunteer who may step in to help wherever is needed.
"We hear very positive feedback about the food that's being offered and what the quality is," Seligman said. "We're trying to strike that balance between having healthy offerings, having comfort food, but then also having something that's a little more contemporary. So we're trying to hit all three of those."
Sometimes they look at the menus and determine which ones are successful to try and get into that formula, he said.
"But it is a collaborative effort among everybody," Seligman said. "To say that I'm the one driving the process would be incorrect. I really try and offer more suggestions, if there's cooking techniques that somebody doesn't have, we try to pass those along and do more teaching and know when people have great ideas; it's sometimes those ideas we need to figure out how to pull them off in the environment."
For a moment, Seligman contemplates if he's really at the point in his life where he can say he's done it all.
"The answer is probably not – but I've done enough," he said. "And it's time now to give all of that back. If I can pass that knowledge and those experiences onto the other people, that's where I see my benefit and that's what I enjoy doing at this point."