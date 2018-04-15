EDITOR’S NOTE — This is the first in what will be an ongoing series of columns focusing on the people of our area who restore and enjoy older cars, and on the cars that are their passion. The column is planned to appear in the Tri-County Sunday every week. If you have or know of one of these cars, please feel free to call Courier Express Editor David Sullens and tell him about it. If you call about someone else’s car, please provide contact information including a telephone number of the car’s owner.
CORSICA — Though it left the factory with a 283 cubic inch engine and still wears the 283 emblem on its front fenders, retiree Chuck Lott’s red 1966 Chevelle Sport Coupe today is powered by a 300 horsepower Chevrolet Racing Division 350 cubic inch powerplant.
Since he bought the Chevelle in 2009, swapping the new engine for the tired 283 is only one of the changes Lott, who is president of the Knight Cruisers car club, has made to a car that now looks and runs better than it did when it left the factory.
The first work Lott had to undertake was completely rebuilding the trunk, which had deteriorated after the trunk lid weather stripping had failed. Next he replaced the gas tank, then he swapped the original front drum brakes for discs.
He replaced the car’s headliner and its front windshield, which was scratched and pitted, and its rear window.
He went on to replace miscellaneous chrome pieces, which over the years had deteriorated.
And he gave his car American Racing mag wheels and BF Goodrich performance tires.
He also added gauges that enable him to keep close tabs on what’s going on under the car’s hood.
Lott said he learned the trade from which he has now retired from his father, who also was a union carpenter. He also gained his affinity for Chevrolets – he also owns a Corvette and a Silverado pickup and his wife drives a small Chevy SUV – from his father, he said.
Lott’s wife, Karen, provided care for the elderly until she retired.
The couple have one daughter, Lisa Fitzgerald of Harleysville, who taught kindergarten in the Philadelphia area until she married.
Lisa and her husband are the parents of two daughters, Kayla, 13, and Sara, 11.
Lott said his granddaughters “like to ride in” the Chevelle.
In addition to providing rides for Kayla and Sara, Lott also drives the Chevelle in parades and on car club tours.
When he’s not engaged in his automotive hobby, Lott’s activities often revolve around 40 acres he and his daughter bought from the 500-acre farm once owned by his wife’s parents. In addition to hunting on the property, he said he raises apple trees and blueberries.
“There’s always something to do out there,” he said.
David Sullens is executive editor of Community Media Group’s East Coast Group and editor of the Courier Express.
