CLARION — Like seniors everywhere, the 54 students scheduled to graduate this spring from Clarion Area High School had a wrench called the coronavirus thrown into their plans. Instead of the usual late May pomp and circumstance at Clarion University’s Marwick Boyd Auditorium, a Community Graduation Celebration is slated for Sunday afternoon.
A somewhat traditional ceremony is to begin at 1 p.m. downtown in Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park, with students and three guests convening for speeches and presentations. At 2 p.m., seniors are to walk east down Clarion’s Main Street as family members look on from parked vehicles. After being pronounced graduates at the end of the walk, students will rejoin their families for a car parade, being accompanied by fire trucks and police cruisers west down Liberty Street to the high school for their diplomas and yearbooks.
In preparation for the celebration, the school district purchased individual banners featuring a photograph of each senior. Borough workers hung these on the light posts lining Main Street.
“We met with the senior class officers to see what they wanted, it’s really their event. They wanted something traditional, formal, so we talked about waiting to pull something off. We had sidebar conversations around what we could do for the kids and ended up calling the borough and this (the community celebration) took off,” Clarion Superintendent Joseph Carrico said.
“People genuinely care about the school and students; the borough, the teachers, the school board administration, the families, the parents. Everybody wants the kids to have a good send off so it kind of took off from there. That’s how it ended up being planned for downtown.”
Carrico is hoping the Clarion community participates, but does so in a socially responsible manner, noting, “We’re not encouraging people to show up on Main Street, we don’t want clusters of people standing in groups. We’re trying to be very respectful of the whole pandemic.
“We’re encouraging people that want to participate to be on their porches on Liberty Street or in their cars. They can be watching it, listening to it on the radio, watching a live stream (on Facebook). When the kids come through with the fire and police escort, honk their horns and cheer and (hold) signs and all that stuff. Make it a big event.”
The seniors appreciate the school district’s and town’s efforts on their behalf. Said class president and valedictorian Rachel Howard, “The school administration has been really good. It’s been really great to see how the community supports us and all of the work they’ve put in to planning this event. I’ve just really enjoyed seeing how much the community cares and how much they’ve put into this for us.”