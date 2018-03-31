A pair of long-time local businesses have joined forces for the region’s concrete and construction needs.
DuBrook, Inc. recently announced that Mike Hindman and Braun Gourley, owners of the M and B Group, the parent company of Clarion-based M and B Redi-mix and M and B Services, have agreed to purchase DuBrook Ready Mix Concrete from Rosemary Ogorchock Barber, current owner and president.
DuBrook was started in 1946 by Rosemary’s father, John “Jack” Ogorchock, in Brookville, after he returned home from service in the Navy. He started with one dump truck, then eventually expanded into ready mix concrete, home building and highway construction. In 1993 he passed the company on to his children, with operations in Western Pennsylvania, Northern Virginia and Chesapeake, Va. Rosemary solely acquired the Pennsylvania operations in 2004 when the siblings restructured the company. Her brothers maintained the Virginia operations.
“We plan to operate under the DuBrook name with the same personnel,” said Hindman, M and B Group president.
M and B Redi-Mix currently operates plants in Clarion and Brookville. The acquisition of DuBrook will geographically connect DuBrook’s plants in DuBois, St Mary’s, Butler and Evans City, with M and B plants in Clarion and Brookville.
“This acquisition will give us a very large coverage area and will allow us to serve the needs of our customers throughout that area. Our goal is to provide high quality products and dependable service to all of our customers,” said Gourley, M and B’s vice president.
Gourley’s great-grandfather, Charles M. Lawrence, began the Clarion branch of the business in 1919. The Lawrence family owned and operated the business until it was sold to the Glenn family in 1984. Paul Glenn purchased the Brookville location in the 1970s. The M and B Group purchased Glenn Redi-Mix in April 2014.
Similar to John Ogorchock, Hindman and Gourley started M and B Services in 2003 with one dump truck and grew their business into many facets of construction.
“When we started looking into the history of both M and B and DuBrook it was amazing to see the similarities. This deal was meant to be,” Gourley said.
M and B Services is a full-service concrete construction company that specializes in large commercial and industrial concrete projects, stamped and colored concrete, exposed aggregate finishes and traditional concrete finishes for sidewalks, patios and driveways.
“We complete large streetscape projects throughout Western Pennsylvania, which has allowed us to branch out and form an electrical division,” Gourley said. This division specializes in streetlights and traffic signals. M and B Services also does heavy industrial and commercial projects throughout Western Pennsylvania.
Hindman, who has family from the DuBois area, remembers driving past the plant located in DuBois on the way to grandmother Lilian Mitskavich’s house.
“I can remember looking at all the trucks lined up out front and how neat it was,” he said. “I am blessed to be a part of it. I really want to thank Rosemary for welcoming the M and B family into the DuBrook family. She is a wonderful person, with a long family history of hard work. We look forward to keeping the DuBrook legacy strong for many years to come.”
“It is my sincere desire that DuBrook will continue on successfully for many years into the future,” Rosemary Ogorchock said. “These guys are young enough to carry it forward for decades, and they are excited about conquering each and every day. I believe that my dad would be happy to have Mike and Braun as part of the DuBrook family that will continue his legacy.”
