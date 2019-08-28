CLARION – More than a month after deciding to release their first right to purchase the former Ford garage in Clarion, county officials Tuesday morning said they already have plans to buy another area building for county equipment storage.
During their regular meeting on Aug. 27, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a sales agreement with Charlene Holabaugh for the purchase of a building to be used for storage in Paint Township.
“It actually worked out pretty well,” Tharan said of the opportunity to purchase the soon-to-close Holabaugh Beer Distributer building located along Route 322 in Shippenville across from Wolf’s Auto Outlet. “This just fell right into place.”
The commissioners, who had been leasing the old Ford garage for emergency management equipment storage since last December and had first right of refusal for the building, recently learned that a new business was interested in purchasing the site. Rather than having the potential business look for a new location, the officials voted in July to release the option to purchase the building and look for another storage facility.
“We hated to give it up, but we didn’t want to stand in the way of the progress of a business,” Tharan explained. Shortly thereafter, he said that the owners of Holabaugh Beer Distributer asked the county if it would be interested in purchasing the approximately 8,000-square-foot building in Shippenville.
“They are going out of business, and approached us about purchasing the building,” he said, noting that he believes the beer distributer building is actually a better location for the county than the Ford garage, which is located along East Main Street. “It’s halfway between the buildings in town, the jail and the Clarion County Park.”
According to Tharan, the new building will be used to store trailers, equipment and vehicles for the county’s emergency management and maintenance departments, as well as serve as a depot for some county supplies and vehicles. The building will also be utilized for long-term storage with climate control for the archived county records currently housed in the old jail.
Since the building will be mostly used for vehicle and trailer storage, Tharan said that little renovation will be required, but the emergency management department may construct a few offices inside.
“It’s a concrete block building. It’s pretty structurally sound,” he said, noting that the structure also comes with two-and-a-half acres of land that would allow for possible future expansion if necessary.
The beer distributer building will be purchased for $150,000, which will come from the county’s capital reserve fund. In accordance with the sales agreement, the county has 60 days to complete necessary due diligence and exercise its option to officially purchase the building.
“We had it in our plans for the year to get some of these problems answered,” Tharan said. “Our long-term storage is really critical because we have to get this stuff in a climate-controlled atmosphere. It’s one of those things that we had to do.”
Other Business
• County officials approved an agreement with the state Homeland Security Grant Program in the amount of $261,699. The term of the agreement and performance period runs between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2022.
• The purchase of two windows from Pella Window & Door Company were approved through the Costars program at a cost of $1,911.31.
Tharan said that the additional windows were overlooked when the first order was placed.
• The start date for new county Human Services director Jillian Stephens previously approved for Sept. 9 was moved up to Aug. 19.
• At the request of the Hotel Tax Committee, a one-year contract was approved with Leif Logue for the placement of a 16-foot-by-40-foot Clarion County billboard along Interstate 80 just west of Knox.
The term of the agreement is Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020 at a cost of $600 per month.