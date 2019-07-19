NEW BETHLEHEM — The oppressive heat of the last several days didn’t deter the dozens of volunteers and 4-H members from their work in setting up the exhibits, barns and grounds for today’s opening of the Clarion County Fair.
All that work will pay off as the crowds begin to show up for the July 21-27 event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, located along Route 28 near New Bethlehem. And while last year’s fair celebrated 80 years of the local event, this year’s fair marks the 50th anniversary of the fair being called the Clarion County Fair.
“Prior to that, it was the Farmers and Merchants Picnic,” Clarion County Fair Board president Josh Minich said. He said that one of the events early in the week that harkens back to those pre-fair days is the return of the Farmers and Merchants softball game, which will be held today at noon, along with a picnic catered by Zack’s Restaurant.
Today’s lineup also features a car and motorcycle show from noon to 4 p.m., the pet show at 4:30 p.m. and the traditional Hymn Sing and Devotional Program at 7 p.m. under the grandstand lights.
Minich said that he’s excited for a new event on Monday at the fair as the Cornerstone Church of Clarion has sponsored a concert by the Allan Scott Christian Music Band.
Scott, who found God and turned his life around after a youth filled with addiction and crime, has gone on to find international acclaim as he spreads the message of redemption and God’s love.
“It’s good to show people there’s hope out there,” Minich said.
Tuesday’s featured attraction will be the Keystone Mini V8 Tractor Pull, along with a new first-ever event at the Clarion County Fair.
“We’re trying a new event for all our motorheads and thrill seekers – the Clarion County Truck Tug-Of-War and UTV Pull,” Minich said, noting that the event will be open to local drivers. “Bring out your truck, your side-by-side or your utility vehicle.”
The Derby Dawgs Demolition Derby returns on Wednesday to the fair, along with a preshow performance by Coston Cross. Additional seating has been added in the grandstand area to accommodate the night’s big crowd. Minich said premium pit seating is also available for those thrill seekers “who don’t mind getting hit with a little dirt.”
New this year with the Demolition Derby will be a hobby stock class for trucks.
The Team Storm Tuff Truck Competition returns to the fair for Thursday night’s featured entertainment. Minich said the fair will raffle off two Tuff Trucks that lucky winners can race in the event. The truck give-away is sponsored by P.J. Greco Sons, and other sponsors. The winning raffle tickets will be drawn at Wednesday night’s demo derby.
On Friday evening, two lanes of truck and tractor pulls will be held under the grandstand lights. The evening will also include the annual 4-H Junior Livestock Sale.
“That’s a big day,” Minich said, noting that senior citizens can enter the fairgrounds free of charge before 3 p.m. The day will also include a health fair, luncheon, antique tractor show, Bingo and more.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday, July 27, with a full day of events, starting in the morning with draft horse and pony pulls. The evening’s entertainment will feature a full eight-event rodeo presented by Rafter Z Rodeo Co.
Minich said this year’s daily shows at the fair will be equally impressive, leading off with the fair’s first-ever appearance by the Axe Women: Loggers of Maine show. The all female timber sports team will showcase log rolling, axe throwing, log cutting and more during three shows a day, and four on the weekend.
The fair will also welcome the Animal Alley Zoo, a live exotic animal show that features 50 species of animals in their daily shows. The fairgrounds will also be filled with a new 70-foot by 180-foot inflatable field with goals as the popular Knocker Ball event returns this year. Another new attraction will be Enlighten, a mobile glass blowing experience. Other daily attractions this year will include the return of hypnotist Richard Barker, appearances on the grounds by Captain America from Wild About Robots, a mechanical bull and an inflatable Velcro wall, and more.
“You can watch professional Axe Women from Maine in a full-blown lumberjack contest, complete with a 6,000-gallon log rolling pool,” Minich said. “Or you can take the calmer approach and watch as you see the beautiful art of glassblowing. Then take a stroll through Animal Alley’s exotic zoo. Now wind it back up with full court Knocker Ball or try your luck on our mechanical bull, or stick yourself to the Velcro wall.
“Need a break yet or a laugh? Head on over to the incredible and mesmerizing hypnotist show,” Minich said. “These are just a few of the exciting things going on during Fair Week.”
Showtimes for the on-grounds acts were recently announced and are as follows: Animal Alley, Monday through Friday, 4:45, 6 and 8:45 p.m., Saturday, 4:45, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.; Axe Women, Monday through Friday, 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m., Saturday, 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:45 p.m.; Hypnotist Richard Barker, Monday through Friday, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 and 9:15 p.m.
The Mobile Glass Studio will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Knocker Ball games will be open daily from 2 to 8 p.m. while the mechanical bull and velcro wall will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. daily.
A full schedule of events can be found on the fair’s website at www.clarioncountyfair.com.