STRATTANVILLE — About 35 area residents – possibly not content with taking Punxsutawney Phil’s word on weather forecasts – took part in Skywarn training at the Strattanville fire hall April 16.
A program sponsored by the National Weather Service (NWS), Skywarn gives average citizens the tools to identify and report severe weather events to the agency. In addition to attendees from Strattanville, Frogtown and New Bethlehem, residents from Cook Forest, Sigel, Punxsutawney and other towns came to the class.
NWS presenter Fred McMullen, of the Pittsburgh office, told the group that his agency issues the only official weather-related watches and warnings across the nation. The Pittsburgh office is responsible for western Pennsylvania and parts of eastern Ohio.
“The most dramatic severe weather event people think of is a tornado,” he said. “In our area, because of geography and other factors, we are more likely to witness heavy rains, flooding and severe winter weather.”
The NWS, in cooperation with numerous other agencies, sponsors two major public-service media campaigns, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and “When the Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.”
Many drowning deaths, McMullen said, happen when people attempt to drive through running water, their vehicles are swept onto their sides and the occupants are trapped. And “if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to a storm to be struck by lightning,” he said.
McMullen added that 1985, 2011 and 2017 saw above-average tornadic activity in western Pennsylvania, particularly in Clarion County last year. May and June are the most active months for tornadoes, making April the perfect month for training new spotters.
“But there can be tornadoes at any time of the year,” he said. “There was one in Fayette County in February, so we never say never.”
While the NWS and other weather organizations have highly capable technology for predicting and identifying severe weather, McMullen said, trained storm spotters can be indispensable. Professional instrumentation captures information from the tops and middles of storm clouds, but can be limited by hilly terrain. Storm spotters can see and observe what is happening closer to the ground.
“One thing we have found is that people under storm warnings tend to ignore official reports but will take action when an actual person has seen and reported a weather event,” he said.
Officially trained storm spotters come from all walks of life. There are no age limits, and Monday night’s training session was a good illustration. Students included families with children and Frogtown resident Harlen Yeany.
“I’ve been a spotter for more than 20 years,” Yeany said. “I stopped in tonight for a refresher.”
At the other end of the scale was Punxsutawney elementary-school student Alexis Shaffer, who accompanied her mother, Kayla Burkett, to the training session.
Burkett said, “I have taken several of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s courses for my job, and I thought that Skywarn would be a good fit. I brought Alexis along for a little enrichment learning and for a way to spend some time together.”
Cook Forest resident Robin Mabold had a more personal reason for being in the class.
“I have always been interested in the weather, and the twisters last year in my area made me even more curious,” she said.
Storm spotters, once they have completed their training, are issued identifying numbers and come away with the skills to observe, identify and report accurate information to the NWS in one of several ways. Calling a toll-free number on a smartphone phone not only relays information but can also be used to take and send video of a tornado on the ground. McMullen said that about 70 percent of U.S. residents now receive weather news on their smartphones.
The NWS also has a social-media presence on Facebook and Twitter, a website and an amateur-radio frequency that it monitors for reports. Submitting a report via an online web form on the NWS site is acted upon immediately.
The key components of a good report include the time, what kind of event is taking place and where it is happening. Damage reports, as well as rainfall totals and estimated windspeed, also provide valuable information to the agency. Spotters also provide a callback number in case the NWS needs to follow up on their reports.
Several communities presented both basic and advanced Skywarn training events in the past month or two. Monday night’s session was the last one in Clarion and Jefferson counties. Online classes are available on the NWS’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.