CLARION — Though relatively new to his position as director of the Clarion Free Library, Ian Snyder is not new to the Clarion area. A native of Lititz in southcentral Pennsylvania, Snyder attended Clarion University, earning undergraduate (2010) and graduate (2012) degrees in library science while also completing a certificate in public relations. Returning to Clarion as the library’s director, therefore, checked several boxes on his personal and professional want list.
“I always wanted to be a director eventually. I figured I’d put in my time for about five years and then start looking seriously for a director’s position somewhere in Pennsylvania. I loved Clarion when I was here, I still have friends in the area. So I always kept an eye open to see if anything came up. And then this job came up and it kind of hit both of my things that I wanted to do,” Snyder said.
Prior to assuming his present position, Snyder worked as a cataloger for three years at a library in Pottsville, Pa. “I would order books, check them in as they came in, and then put them into the catalog and make sure they got barcoded and stamped,” he said.
Snyder began working in libraries during his youth, appreciating the service aspects of being a librarian. “I’ve always been around libraries growing up. In high school, during study hall, I’d work at the library,” he said. “And then my mother used to volunteer for the library down in Lancaster (near where he grew up) to help with the book sale. So some weekends I would just go with her and help sort books.”
As library director Snyder believes his primary responsibility is to facilitate interpersonal connections. “I want to be the person making connections between people. If one person is looking for this and another person has this, making sure they get together.
“That’s kind of something I also want to do within the library, making sure that the workers at the library know what the board of directors want and the Friends of the Clarion Free Library want, what they’re doing and making sure everyone’s aware of what’s happening,” he said.
Snyder thinks the library currently does a good job serving the Clarion community. “I think as far as traditional use we’re pretty good there. We have Miss Jean (longtime children’s librarian Jean Smith) downstairs doing children’s programming. And we seem to have a lot of book clubs going on and people coming in to use the library.
“I feel for the size that we are, we’re very good at providing that base level of new books that come out and all that,” he said.
Snyder, however, would like the library to be viewed as more than a place of books and a repository of information. “Now with Google, if you have those simpler questions, you type it in the search engine and you get those simpler answers. But once things start getting a little bit more complicated you kind of need that person there to help you navigate things.
“It’s a lot more educational from a technological stand point. We have people come in, we teach them how to use… Like your grandpa gets a Kindle for Christmas, he doesn’t know how to use it, he can come to the library and we can actually show him what he needs to be able to do to read ebooks,” Snyder said.
“We have a lot of people who, for personal reasons, government reasons, business reasons, need to send faxes, learn how to do emails, navigate websites. For a lot of people it’s second nature, but if you don’t know the basics it makes it a lot harder.”
More than anything, Snyder wants the Clarion community to know that the library is there for them and he is always open to suggestions. “I love suggestions. I very much want to provide what people think they want. If they have ideas for programs or directions they want the library to go, I would love for people to come in and talk to me about it.”