CLARION — Clarion County Community Bank (CCCB) presented a $50,000 donation Jan. 6 toward the development of a multi-generational park on Second Avenue in Clarion Borough.
CCCB is the first business to make a contribution to the project, but others are expected join in to help make the project a reality.
“As a community bank, we are very pleased to be able to help this new venture get off the ground and move forward,” said Clarion County Community Bank CEO Jim Kifer. “We look forward to good things happening through Blueprint Communities and the Clarion County Adventures. The project was approved earlier to accept company contributions through a Pennsylvania tax credit program used by the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania. The program allows us to to give $50,000 locally instead of sending $37,500 to the state.”
The park is a Clarion Blueprint Community initiative. Blueprint secured the land for this portion of the project earlier this year thanks to donations from Janice Horn, Miles Brothers LLC and a private donor.
Phase I will include the engineering and architectural design work along with implementing the infrastructure for the park. Additional phases for the proposed park will include a splash pad/ice rink, sport courts, outdoor games, ADA-compliant restrooms and water fountains, as well as a walking and seating area.
Milissa Bauer, of Clarion County Adventures, said several organizations are working together to improve the lives of people in Clarion County. While the new park is centered in Clarion Borough, a variety of other projects are being considered. Other grant programs, tax credits or contributions should fund the projects.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced in December recipients of the Neighborhood Assistance Program awards, including the proposed Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative.
This grant was made possible because of the collaborative work between state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion); Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley; and Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Shannon Barrios, along with the boards of Clarion County Industrial Development and Clarion Economic Development.
The Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization established in 1998 that provides financial aid to qualified students, under Pennsylvania’s EITC and OSTC programs, that wish to attend private elementary and secondary schools. Since inception, the group has helped families in 27 counties throughout the commonwealth, which include some of Pennsylvania’s most rural counties. Since 1998, Clarion County families have received more than $5.5 million in scholarship awards.
Formed under the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania, Clarion County Adventures aims to bring families together through opportunities to learn and enjoy the scenic outdoors.
Developed by FHLBank Pittsburgh, the Blueprint Communities initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders. Clarion has been a Blueprint Community since 2014.