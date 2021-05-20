The Clearfield Area Elementary School recently held a Teacher’s Pet contest to boost school spirit and raise money for the Miracle Network.
Last month the school celebrated Autism Awareness Month and as a part of the festivities it held a weeklong fundraiser for the Miracle Project where faculty members and their pets competed to have their pet named the most popular pet in school. The students would vote for their choice by donating money, with 25 cents being worth one vote, teacher and organizer of the event Kaylee Peacock said.
And the winning teacher’s pet classroom received a “hotDOG and CATchup party, Peacock said.
The Miracle Project provides social skills and expressive arts programs for autistic children, according to the organization’s website.
The fundraiser raised $2,056.31 for the Miracle Network, Peacock said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone differently and being in the education profession I was able to see firsthand how these difficult times affected the school district’s students, staff, faculty and administration,” Peacock said. As an attempt to regain our strong sense of community, school pride, and a way of celebrating Autism Awareness Month in April, we had a ‘Teachers Pet’ contest for the entire elementary school.”
Pets of all types were entered in the contest including dogs, cats, rabbits, bearded dragons and Guinea pigs, Peacock said.
More than 30 staff members participated in the event and many made elaborate collection cans complete with pictures and decorations.
The staff campaigned for their pets. For example Peacock said a school secretary passed out stickers that said “I voted for Penny” after they voted for her pet. Peacock, who entered her dog “Hammer,” said she passed out tags that said “Vote for Hammer.”
And at the end of every school day during announcements Peacock would give an update on which pets were in the lead. “It created a lot of buzz and excitement throughout the school,” she said. “All week it was this huge competition.”
She said Hammer and Penny were neck and neck for most of the week until they were both passed by her mother, and sixth grade teacher Jennifer Peacock and her German shepard “Boomer.”
“I knew Mom had something up her sleeve,” Kaylee Peacock said.
Kaylee Peacock said the competition ended up being a lot of fun for both staff and students.
“It let the students see the importance of helping someone else,” teacher Ryan Graham said. “That was the fun part about it.”