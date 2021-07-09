There will be expanded 911 services in Clearfield this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said at Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
The main part of the services will be held at Lower Witmer Park this year, because it will be a larger ceremony and they need the additional room.
Sept. 11 also falls on a Saturday this year, so more people are expected to attend the ceremony, Stott said.
Organizers are also expecting to have fire apparatus and military vehicles at the ceremony, Stott said.
The services are expected to last about 30 minutes at the park. There will then be a procession to the courthouse via East Locust, Third Street and Market Street for the conclusion of the ceremonies, Stott said.
Organizers are inviting the police departments of Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township, Curwensville Borough, the state police and the sheriff’s department, the fire departments of Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and Curwensville as well as EMS to participate in the ceremony.
The U.S. National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserves and the honor guard are also being invited to attend.
“We want everyone who wants to participate to come,” Chief Todd Kling of the Clearfield Borough Fire Department said.
On the suggestion of council woman Stephanie Tarbay small flags will be park with each one representing a first responder who died during the Sept. 11 attacks.
The services at Lower Witmer Park will begin at 8:45 a.m. with the ringing of a bell four times, once for each airplane.
There will then be a moment of silence followed by a prayer from a local minister.
Local Boy Scouts will perform the presentation of the flags followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Choral Society will then perform the National Anthem.
A video on the 911 attacks will then be played, followed by speeches by dignitaries.
To date, state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-73, of Clearfield and the Clearfield County Commissioners have confirmed they will be speaking but there could be more added, Stott said.
After the speakers there will be another musical selection.
The procession would then leave the park for the courthouse square where the police chiefs will perform the wreath setting ceremony.
The flag will be raised, a salute to the flag will then be performed followed by the playing of Taps.
And the ceremony will end with a closing song and a closing prayer by a local minister, Stott said.