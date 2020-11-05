CLEARFIELD — Clearfield’s Guitarnia is under new ownership. Patricia McConnell of Altoona recently purchased the store located at 126. E. Market St. in May. Since that time, she has been working to spread the word about all the store has to offer.
“An opportunity to purchase the store came up through an acquaintance. It seemed like a great idea. The store is centrally located. There are no other music stores within a 25-mile radius. So this seemed like the perfect place,” McConnell said.
The store sells a full line of new and used instruments, amplifiers, instrument accessories and has an expanded line of strings, pedals and other components. It also features gifts with a musical theme. McConnell and the store’s manager are available to teach students of all ages how to play an instrument. “We offer lessons for most instruments including guitar, keyboard, drums, brass and woodwind instruments,” she added.
Guitarnia is also a full-service repair shop. “We have a certified guitar technician here,” McConnell said, adding, all used instruments the store offers have been fully serviced. “The instrument gets checked out and is in perfect condition when it is ready to leave the store,” she explained.
McConnell of Altoona has a master’s degree in music from Penn State University. She plays the pipe organ for three churches in the Altoona area and has performed in a classic rock band for more than 25 years. She said she hopes to relocate to Clearfield if an opportunity presents itself.
The store’s hours are Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. McConnell said the store’s hours will be expanded during the holiday season. Guitarnia’s phone number is 290-6135. It has a website, www.guitarnia.com and a Facebook page.
She reported the store will also be participating in the Clearfield Revitalization Corps’ Small Business Saturday Nov. 28 and its Taste of the Town Spirit Tour Dec. 4.